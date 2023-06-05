Longtime Hyde Park resident Ethel Hutchins Hanson, a kind, intelligent, and analytical woman, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2023, in Chicago, IL. Born on May 24, 1940, in Potsdam, NY, Ethel was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
Ethel is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Floyd Hanson; her daughter, Lisa Hanson; granddaughter, Chiara Hanson Whitehurst; brother Erwin Hutchins; brother Jim Hutchins and sister-in-law Nancy; brother-in-law, Don Hanson; and many nieces and nephews who she greatly enjoyed.
After graduating from Massena (New York) Central High School in 1957, Ethel began her quest for higher education at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, in 1957, where she met her future husband, Floyd. They married after graduation in 1962. After some time away from academic life spent working and raising a child, she continued her academic journey, ultimately earning a PhD in social psychology from the University of Chicago in 1990. Her research focused on human-computer interaction, a testament to her keen intellect and forward-thinking nature.
In 1972, Ethel, along with friends and neighbors, founded the Family Free School in Hyde Park, Chicago, a progressive school that fostered a nurturing environment for their children and others. Ethel also served in various roles on the condo association board at East View Park in Hyde Park, Chicago, where she was an active and valued member of the community for more than 50 years.
Ethel's interests were vast and varied, reflecting her multifaceted personality. Sweet, but with an iron spine and a sly sense of humor, she had a knack for getting things done and a curiosity that was contagious. Though she never bragged about her accomplishments, she was proud to have written the computer program for her husband's PhD dissertation in the 1960s, a time when few women even had access to the field of computing.
A lover of gardening, Ethel could often be found tending to plants and flowers in any available space. Her love for music was also a significant part of her life, as she played both the piano and clarinet and enjoyed listening to classical music. Floyd’s academic career and Ethel's curiosity and love for travel took her to various destinations around the country and the world, always learning a bit of the local language before each trip to fully immerse herself in the experience.
As a devoted and fun-loving grandmother, Ethel cherished the time spent with her granddaughter, Chiara, creating memories that will be treasured forever. Her love for food was another defining aspect of her life, as she enjoyed visiting food markets and sampling diverse flavors, particularly desserts – earning her the affectionate title of "the dessert queen."
Fiercely intelligent, Ethel had a knack for packing the trunk of a car like a game of Tetris, a skill her daughter and granddaughter are forever trying to replicate, with varying degrees of success. Her kindness, intelligence, and analytical mind left an indelible mark on all who knew her, as she made a lasting impact on their lives.
Ethel Hutchins Hanson will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community, but her legacy of love, intellect, and resilience will live on in the hearts and minds of those who were fortunate enough to know her.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 10, 2023 at Montgomery Place, 5550 S Shore Drive, Chicago with an informal luncheon to follow. Condolences and remembrances may be sent to Floyd Hanson, in care of Montgomery Place, 5550 S Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60637
