Eric Ezell Reaves, who worked at the South East Chicago Commission and Special Service Area 61 for five years during the 2010s, died on Aug. 19.
A statement from the SECC relayed that Reaves worked with the organizations, including as SSA program manager, from January 2014 to September 2019.
"He was a creative force in launching the newly formed SSA 61 in 2014 and driving the Downtown Hyde Park brand into what we now know has become much more than a brand but rather a destination," the organization wrote. "We wish his family peace during this difficult time."
According to a notice in the Post-Tribune, Reaves lived in Gary, Indiana, and is survived by a son, Raymond Brents, mother Evelyn H. Reaves, siblings Evette Reaves-Colston, Edmund Reaves (and daughter-in-law Trina), Erica Reaves and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ezell Reaves.
A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home in Gary, 4201 W. Ridge Road, followed by a funeral the next morning at 11 in Gary at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 2425 W. 19th Ave. A repast will follow the Funeral at Gary's Marquette Park Pavilion, 1 N. Grand Blvd.
