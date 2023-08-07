Our kind, wise, learned, insightful, handsome, ever-optimistic (and ever-whistling) husband, father, and grandfather died peacefully in his sleep after spending precious time with his beloved family.
He proudly watched his grandson graduate from high school, and he relished time with all his children and grandchildren for dinners and a final Father’s Day celebration.
Duane had a vitality and spirit that made us believe he would go on forever. His big heart was always open to others, and many people have relayed that he encouraged, supported, and kept in touch with them, genuinely curious as to their well-being. A lover of sports, movies, and history, Duane was a prolific letter writer, always enclosing an interesting article or cartoon and giving joy to the recipients.
Duane is survived by his wife of 38 years, Bea Young, children Jennifer Barnes (Regina Blakely), Bruce Barnes, Claudia Bement (Bob Bement), Hilary Barnes, and Charles Young (Andrea Wishom) and grandchildren Quinn de la Concepcion, Hannah Murphy, Lucas Murphy (Caitlin Murphy), Willow, Bella and Charlie Young, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org) or Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org).
Duane’s Celebration of Life will be held on August 20, 2023, in Hyde Park.
