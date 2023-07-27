Dr. Robert Edward Hollins was born on October 19, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Annie Hollins. He was raised by a single mother whose guidance instilled exceptional moral values, propelled him educationally and nurtured his love of the Fine Arts.
After graduating from Englewood High School as a co-valedictorian, he attended Roosevelt University while working part-time at the United States Post Office and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and received “The Best Chemistry Student Award.”
Dr. Hollins continued his education, culminating in obtaining his Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry in 1970 from Northwestern University. His employment subsequent to obtaining his doctorate includes working as an Instructor at Roosevelt University, a Research Chemist at Sherwin-Williams, then teaching at Chicago State University. Dr. Hollins retired from the Chicago State University after 28 years of service in 2005.
Dr. Hollins accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was a member of St. John Baptist Church. Dr. Hollins enjoyed playing the piano, studying science, the Fine Arts, and Fine Dining.
Dr. Hollins is survived by cousins and close friends. He will truly be missed.
A brief memorial celebration will take place at Montgomery Place on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in St. Anna’s Chapel. Informal reception to follow immediately.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.