Dr. Frank Paul Stuart passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2023. He was 88 years old.
Frank was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and pioneer who lead his life with kindness, wisdom, and humility. Frank’s generosity and intellect improved the lives of all who were lucky enough to be his students, colleagues, patients, friends, and family. His love for and dedication to his family had no limit. His kindness and compassion are still a constant comfort to those who knew and loved him.
Frank was a graduate of Northwestern University School of Medicine where he met his beloved wife Joan, a nursing student, whom he married on August 30, 1958. Frank completed his surgical residency at University of California San Francisco. Frank & Joan loved living in San Francisco and spent four happy years exploring the West Coast.
Frank completed his postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School, where he worked with Francis D. Moore, MD, a pioneer in the world of organ transplant. Together, they completed vital research on organ transplants.
Frank & Joan returned to Chicago in 1966 to build the transplant program at the University of Chicago before returning to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Northwestern University in 1992 to build yet another world-class transplant program.
Frank was a master surgeon, scientist, and mentor, training numerous transplant surgeons throughout his illustrious career. He served as President of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) from 1993-1994 and received the ASTS Pioneer Award in 2010.
Frank & Joan were avid sailors on Lake Michigan, and dedicated supporters of the Goodman Theatre, Lyric Opera, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Roosevelt University.
Frank & Joan enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren in Chicago, Beverly Shores, IN, Redmond, WA, and New York City.
Frank is survived by his children Kathryn, Elizabeth, and William, sons-in-law Joachim and Ian, and his grandchildren Kathryn, Mary, Amelia, Max, and William. Joan predeceased Frank on February 6, 2020.
A joint Celebration of Life service for Frank & Joan will be held on August 16, 2023 at 1:00pm (CST) at Bond Chapel at The University of Chicago. A reception immediately following the service will be held in Swift Hall, adjacent to Bond Chapel.
