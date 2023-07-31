Connie Johnson was born in Chicago, Illinois, the oldest of two children born to Minnie Brazley Bennett and Adam Bruce Bennett. The Bennetts welcomed Gloria. a niece, into their family, and Connie adored having an older big sister.
Five years later Grace was born, and Connie quickly became a devoted, protective "Big Sister" to her. In these early years, Connie began playing "school" each day with Grace ensuring her that Grace would be "smart." These early years of playing school with her as teacher and Grace as her student is where and when Connie developed the love of teaching/ learning and the need to make it her life's work.
At age 16, she graduated Englewood high school and attended the University of Illinois. While at the University of Illinois, she met the love of her life, Willie Earl Johnson. They were married in 1958 and made Chicago their permanent home. Connie worked for the Chicago Board of Education as an elementary teacher and then as an Administrator there, while Earl established and worked his growing dental practice in Hyde Park. Together they lived a long, enduring, and productive life for 41 years until Earl's homecoming in 1999.
Connie and Earl had one daughter, Connie Earlita, and one granddaughter, Jenna Rose. She is survived by her sister, Grace Barnes, and brother-in-law, David Barnes. She is preceded in death by Gloria Parker, her sister, her parents, brothers-in-law Bennie, Harry, Sidney, John, Lamar, and Ronald. She also had many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will remember her fondly.
For over 20 years, Connie mourned feverishly for her husband, Earl.
On July 17, 2023, she expired in her Winter Haven, Florida home. God released her to go to him.
Join the family for her virtual funeral - https://bit.ly/3O78UK2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.