Betty Branson Stern died August 27, 2023 in Armonk, New York, at the age of 90.
She was born Betty Lou Branson in 1933 and was raised at 67th and Merrill in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. Her parents, Sam and Minnie Branson, ran Universal Army Store in Woodlawn, and she attended Hyde Park High School.
She met her husband, Marshall Stern, at UW-Madison. When Marshall graduated, the couple were married in the Branson living room, and moved around to Marshall’s MP deployments at Fort Bragg and in New Mexico. After Marshall’s deployments, Betty finished her degree at Milwaukee Teacher’s College (now UW-Milwaukee) and completed a B.A. in Education and a teaching certificate, graduating alongside two sisters-in-law and her mother-in-law.
In 1956, the couple returned to Chicago, settling in Jeffery Manor where Betty raised their four children. By the late 1960s, they had purchased the Branson store, where Betty created and acted as chief buyer and bookkeeper for new women’s and children’s departments, transforming the store into a true department store, Universal Army Department Store, a fixture in Woodlawn from 1928 to 1988.
In the 1970s, the family moved to Hyde Park and Betty was active at the Council for Jewish Elderly and the American Jewish Congress. In 1988, after her son Robert was diagnosed with AIDS, Betty led Chicago’s Family AIDS Support Network (FASN), returning to school and earning a Masters in Social Work from Spertus College. Later, she co-edited an oral history of FASN — focusing on working with families often in denial about their gay sons' lives.
Betty and Marshall were avid hikers and birdwatchers. In retirement, the couple split their time between Hyde Park and Union Pier, Michigan, and traveled widely to elder hostels for birding excursions. In Union Pier, Betty became an active gardener, taught Marshall to bake pies, and dabbled in cross-country skiing and canoeing.
Throughout her life, Betty always engaged, wanting to learn about different cultures, lifestyles, art, and people — all with her no-nonsense demeanor.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Marshall and son Robert. Betty is survived by her younger sister Carol Varsano, her children Julie Stern, Ruth Grumach, and Jonathan Stern, thirteen grandchildren and over 40 great grandchildren.
Donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association or her favorite local institutions — Hyde Park’s Congregation Rodfei Zedek and Akiba Schechter Jewish Day School.
