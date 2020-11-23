Beatrice Akiko Takeuchi passed away peacefully at Hanson Hospice Care Center in Stevensville, Michigan, on Nov. 11. She had been a resident of Harbert, Michigan, for the past 28 years and was formerly of Hyde Park, New York City and Washington D.C. She was the daughter of Kojiro Takeuchi, publisher of The Great Northern Daily News in Seattle, and Koto Masuda, and sister of Richard and Austin, both deceased, and Arthur Takeuchi of Chicago.
Beatrice was born on May 6, 1921. She was interned during WWll at Camp Harmony in Pallayup, Washington and Minidoka in Idaho, which was a devastating experience in her life. After a campaign of lobbying, letter writing and support from her teachers she was allowed to leave the camp early to attend the New Bauhaus school in Chicago, where she studied with László Moholy-Nagy.
She left school early to work in the Housing Office in Washington D.C., providing housing for returning veterans. She later attended the Institute of Design at the Illinois Institute of Technology to complete her studies and taught Interior Design at the Art Institute of Chicago until 1991. She also worked as Interior Designer with her brother, the architect Arthur S. Takeuchi. Most recently, she was interviewed at the age of 97 in the documentary film "The New Bauhaus."
Beatrice was a creative, intellectual and highly opinionated woman who enjoyed reading, music, bird watching, writing, travel and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed observing nature from the floor to ceiling windows of her Miesian home in Harbert.
She leaves behind her children Michael Takeo Aaron and his wife Mary and Peter Eugene Aaron and his wife Leslie, sons with husband David Aaron (divorced 1969). She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren Nicole, Sean and Jeffrey. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial service TBD.
