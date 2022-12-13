Anthony Dietrich Mauldin, born February 1, 1954, passed away suddenly on December 8 after a short illness. Anthony was a cook, a drummer and a lover of music. He was a friend to many and will always be remembered by them as a good person.
He is survived by his children: Kiesha Mauldin-Landingham (Jesse), Jeremy Mauldin and Tonisha Hall (Percell); his three step-children: Pamela Carson, Leekwan Carson and Joanna Waldroup; four grandchildren: Jeremy Mauldin Jr., Jonah Landingham, Gabriel Hall and Gabrielle Hall; his sister Sandra Mauldin and her son Andre Dewayne Mauldin; his brother Dennis and his son Ike; his brother Andre and his daughter Sherie; his brother Derrick and his daughter Erica; his sister Vanessa’s daughter Jackie and his father Willard Mauldin and his wife Sue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.