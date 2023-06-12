The death has occurred of Ann M. Fennessy in Chesterton, IN. Ann passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.
Formerly of Hyde Park, Chicago, Ann was born October 21, 1934 in Dublin, Ireland and is survived in the States by her children, Deirdre, Conor, Sean, Rona, Niall and Ruairi; grandchildren, Jamie, Seaogh, Áine and Liam; and many fond nephews and nieces in Ireland and Australia.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, James and Kathleen O’Sullivan (nee Sherlock); her brothers, Donal and James Clifford; beloved niece, Liosa O’Sullivan Carey; her daughter, Emer Moira; and dearly loved husband, Dr. John James Fennessy.
There will be a wake on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM, with funeral mass to follow one hour later, at St Thomas Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave, Chicago IL. 60615. Burial will take place in Ireland at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Edmonds and Evans Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN.
