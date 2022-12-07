Alonzo Duke Means, 73 former resident of Lincoln Park, died on September 17, 2022. Beloved father to Rhondean Means Johnson (Earl), and son of Alonzo Duke Means, Sr. and Geraldine Means, both who preceded him in death.
Mr. Means was a graduate of Hales Franciscan High School. Mr. Means’ great interest and pleasure was reading and watching movies. Mr. Means was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and brother. His family celebrated his life in a private gathering in September.
