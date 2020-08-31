Abel Jeuland, a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business who stayed in touch with his French heritage, raised a family and loved the arts, died on Aug. 19 at home in Hyde Park at the age of 71.
The cause, according to a release, was pancreatic cancer.
He was born on March 15, 1949, in Bréal-sous-Vitré, France, to Ange Marie and Renée Marie Antoinette Chabot Jeuland. He grew up in Vitré, in Brittany, and studied at Immaculée Conception and the former École Centrale des Arts et Manufactures, now a component of the the University of Paris-Saclay.
He earned a license in business management 1972 while simultaneously earning an advanced degree in engineering from École Central Paris with a specialization in advanced mathematics. Following graduation, he moved to the United States where he met his future wife Maretta Kay Jeuland at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, while leading a French conversation group.
They were married on August 3, 1974, in Pittsburg, Kansas, and he earned a doctorate in industrial administration from Purdue in 1975. The same year, he joined the marketing faculty of the Booth School.
At the time of his death, Jeuland was Charles H. Kellstadt Professor of Marketing Emeritus, having spent his career teaching and studying the design and application of analytical marketing tools to address marketing issues, such as product diffusion, forecasting, effects of marketing mix variables and the nature of competition.
He was one of the founding members of EFAChicago (originally Ecole Française de Chicago), and served as treasurer and president on the board for many years. He strongly supporting bilingual education: his three children attended this French-American school from kindergarten through eighth grade, and, after the high school program was added, two attended through 12th grade.
Jeuland and Marietta, his wife, enjoyed the visual, architectural, and musical arts, especially the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Lyric Opera, Music of the Baroque, the Court Theater and traveling worldwide. He also enjoyed jogging and bicycling on the lakefront. He ran numerous marathons. He took great pleasure in nature, enjoying gardening, flowers and birdwatching.
He is survived by his wife; a sister, Marie-Françoise Renée Arseline Jeuland of Vitré; one daughter, Citrini Nata Devi (born Christine Laura Jeuland) of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania; two sons, Marc Allan Jeuland (Shu Wen) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Eric Vincent Jeuland (Jane) of New Haven, Connecticut; nephew nephew Antoine Jean Victor Parmentier; and five grandchildren, Jonathan, Gabriel, Catherine, Elias and Jonah.
"His many friends remember him as a 'real French gentleman' with 'finesse d’esprit' who was 'profound in his views, yet explaining them with simplicity and calm' and as 'very open to exploring all matters of mystery,'" Marietta wrote. "They have also deemed him humorous, welcoming, generous, serene, attentive, charming, exemplary, determined, honest, and 'full of kindness and empathy,' while 'loyal and faithful in friendship.' This list could go on at great length."
A memorial service in Jeuland’s honor is delayed until after the current pandemic, but donations in his memory can be made to Friends of the Parks, the Obama Foundation, Music of the Baroque and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
