Cornerstone Baptist Church (CBC) in Woodlawn will reopen this Sunday, despite Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again declaring that the city will enforce the statewide stay-at-home order that forbids in-person religious services.
Over the past few weeks, several churches in Chicago have reopened or declared their intention to reopen in defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order forbidding religious gatherings of more than ten people. Lightfoot has said repeatedly that the city will “take action” to enforce the order, though she has refrained from giving specifics about what those actions might be.
Cornerstone, located at 1210 E. 62nd St., has said it hold services this weekend. Courtney Lewis, the church’s pastor, sent a letter to parishioners this past week announcing that the church would hold two services this Sunday: one at 10:30 a.m. followed by another at 5 p.m.
“Five Sundays have passed since we last assembled for a regular church service. I am thankful for the live stream capabilities, but in no way, shape, or form do they replace a church service,” wrote Lewis. “My heart has hurt during these last five weeks but I rejoice that we have found a new way to minister to our community by being in the open air. However, I long to see our church body together again.”
Lewis encouraged “more vulnerable” and unwell parishioners to stay home. He also criticized the designation of churches as non-essential institutions under Pritzker’s order, and he told CBC members that they should attend services if they had been frequenting open businesses.
“If you have been to work, to the grocery store, to any other business that has been open, then you should attend. The church building will be no less safe than any of those places,” he wrote. “A week ago, I went to Walgreens with my daughter and I saw that 109 people are allowed in the store at a time. I think we will have a few less than that in the building.”
In a statement sent out to press and elected officials, Lewis detailed the social distancing precautions that the church will take. Masks are required, and each attendee will have their temperature taken before entering the church — anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will be denied entry.
The check-in ahead of the service will also include a screening questionnaire. The letter discourages parishioners from using the bathrooms and drinking fountains, and from shaking hands with one another.
Within the church itself, every other pew will be taped off — the building’s nursery will not be open. There will also be hand sanitizer available, though Lewis wrote in his letter to church members that they should “avoid excessive use of it as it is difficult to come by these days.”
CBC also referred the Herald to the First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit legal organization that works on religious freedom cases. In a letter addressed to Prtizker on behalf of the Northwest Bible Baptist Church in Elgin, the institute declared that it would “assert any and all defenses available under the U.S. Constitution and applicable law” if the state tries to enforce the stay-at home order.
During a press call Friday afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot reiterated her comments from earlier in the week that she would act against churches that defied the stay-at-home order. “We’re aware of a small handful of churches that have advertised they’re planning to hold services. We’ve been in contact with those churches — we’re trying to engage them in conversation,” she said. “We’re hopeful that we will not have to take any kind of enforcement action, but if we have to we will.”
In response to a follow-up question, Lightfoot did not elaborate on what kind of action the city might take. “There’s a number of tools that we have as a result of this pandemic that we’re in and the healthcare emergency that’s been declared,” she said. “But my hope, as always, is that our better angels will prevail and we’ll be able to educate people into compliance.”
She also noted that, even if older parishioners stayed home, there was the danger of younger church members passing on the virus to them or others. “It’s not just the community spread. It’s asymptomatic people. You can take their temperature, you can ask them the check well-being questions, and the reality is some people will say, ‘I feel fine,’ and still be carriers of the virus,” she said.
Bernard Jakes, pastor of the West Point Baptist Missionary Church, 3566 S. Cottage Grove Ave., said he didn’t expect full church services to return until next year. “Our phases of opening or reopening or entering full capacity must align itself with the state and the city,” he said. “And realistically, I do not see us going back into full capacity until 2021.”
In a letter sent out to religious leaders yesterday, Lightfoot struck a gentler note than usual, invoking the conversations she has had with her own 91-year-old mother about church reopenings. “What I tell her in these conversations, and what I say to you now is that these limitations on our mobility are necessary to save lives,” Lightfoot wrote.
“Just as I have counseled my own beloved mother, I now urge you, stay the course, continue your ministry, but do it consistent with the social distancing guidelines that have made an enormous difference and saved our city from overwhelming our healthcare system, burying even more people, and devastating more families,” the letter continued.
Still, the mayor said she would enforce the order if necessary. “If there is a problem, I would rather be in conversation than in conflict. But to be clear, I am resolute that I must enforce the rules of the governor’s stay at home order,” she wrote. “To be fair to all, I simply cannot look away from non-compliance no matter the source or the intention.”
Lewis did not respond to further questions Friday afternoon after Lightfoot’s press conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.