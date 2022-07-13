A 62-year-old woman was killed when another driver struck her vehicle early Monday morning in Kenwood.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the crash occurred at 2:20 a.m. The victim was driving eastbound on 49th Street when a sedan traveling southbound on Drexel Boulevard ran a stop sign, striking the driver’s side of her vehicle. All occupants of the sedan then fled, according to police.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
