Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new stay-at-home order will lift restrictions on religious services, putting an end to an ongoing dispute with a small number of Chicago churches, including one in Woodlawn.
The “Community Recovery Order” ends the governor’s previous ban of in-person religious services with more than 10 people. Yesterday, the Illinois Department of Public Health released new guidelines for houses of worship to use. “This guidance does not obligate or encourage places of worship to resume in-person activity,” the guidelines read in part. “Indeed, it is strongly recommended that places of worship continue to facilitate remote services.”
The issue of religious worship during the pandemic had become a flashpoint for both Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot over the past few weeks, as several Chicago-area churches began to re-open for illegal services.
Cornerstone Baptist Church (CBC), at the corner of 62nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, was one of the churches that defied the initial stay-at-home order. Congregants first returned for in-person services in the church building two weeks ago, when they met in the morning and afternoon.
There was more controversy this past Sunday. Courtney Lewis, CBC’s pastor, said that police began “literally banging” on the door during his sermon. “Mayor Lightfoot today sent armed police officers to our small church (45 attendees today) to shut our services down today,” he wrote in a letter addressed to John Lausch, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “Like the Soviet style KGB they knocked on our locked doors; the only thing she hasn’t done ‘yet’ is beat the doors down and arrest our members.”
CPD said they had not tried to prevent the service from taking place. “The Department does not shut down churches — any and all citations issued in response to large gatherings at faith convenings are done so subsequently,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement to the Herald. “This past weekend, officers worked to monitor and document any possible large gatherings in their districts, including institutions that reportedly previously exceeded or planned to exceed the congregation limits in violation of the stay-at-home-order.”
Lewis was more cautious about his initial claim in an interview with the Herald. “As far as what their intent was, they were literally banging on the door and grabbing on the handle to open it,” he said. “I can’t read their motive, but it was very threatening, Soviet-style.”
Neither CPD nor Lewis confirmed whether the church had received a citation for this past Sunday’s services.
Earlier this week, before Pritzker issued his new order, Lewis also appeared on the talk show of right-wing commentator Todd Starnes, a former Fox News radio host. (Starnes, a controversial figure, once suggested that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar take a “one-way plane ticket back to whatever third-world hellhole you came from.”)
There, Lewis reiterated his comments from his letter. He also said that the church was being legally represented by the National Center for Life and Liberty, a nonprofit that “serves to protect and defend the Bible-based values upon which our nation was founded.”
After Lewis’s segment, Starnes interviewed Hogan Gidley, the White House Deputy Press Secretary. The host asked Gidley to weigh in on the CBC case. “That type of scene is so sad, when you consider so many of these governors are letting criminals out of jail and putting people in jail for playing with their children in the park,” he said. “Nobody’s adequately explained to me yet why a liquor store is essential but a church isn’t, why an abortion clinic is essential but a church isn’t.”
“For too long people of faith in this country have been kicked around and made fun of and, quite frankly, have had some of their rights taken away,” Gidley continued.
The Herald has reached out to Lewis for a statement on Pritzker’s decision.
