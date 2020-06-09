A window at the Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC), 5020 S. Cornell Ave., was shot out early Tuesday afternoon.
A security guard from Regents Park, the apartment complex at 5035 S. East End Ave., told the Herald on the scene that he had reviewed camera footage that showed one car stopped in front of HPAC. Shots were then fired that broke the window, after which the car drove down East 50th Place.
A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department said that around 1 p.m. two men exited a car and shot at the art center, damaging the building and windows, then drove away.
No injuries were reported.
According to Daniel Urbina-McCarthy, deputy director of HPAC, the only damage to the building was the window.
The Herald will update this story with any new information.
