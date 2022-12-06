The following individuals have all filed for aldermanic candidacy in February's municipal elections.
In May of this year, City Council approved a remap of Chicago's 50 aldermanic wards. The new maps will go into effect for the city's 2023 election, and ward boundaries across the mid-South Side have changed. Click here to view the new ward maps.
As of Dec. 6, all candidates below have petitioned to appear on the Feb. 28 municipal ballot.
4th Ward
After a term and a half on Chicago City Council, Ald. Sophia King is running for mayor, leaving the 4th Ward seat open. Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed her to the seat in April 2016 when Ald. Will Burns resigned; she won a special election for the position early the next year and reelection in 2019.
The 4th Ward contains Hyde Park between 53rd Street, Hyde Park Boulevard, and Woodlawn and Lake Park avenues. It contains the rest of Kenwood, eastern parts of Bronzeville and part of the South Loop.
Below are candidates for the 4th Ward:
Tracey Bey, founding president of mortgage brokerage Bey Financial Corp, candidate for alderman in 2015
Prentice Butler, chief of staff for outgoing Ald. Sophia King
Matthew "Khari" Humphries, nonprofit leader and youth policy director in the City of Chicago's Office of Education and Human Services
Ebony Lucas, real estate attorney, candidate for alderman in 2017 and 2019
Paul Pearson, Chicago State University adjunct faculty and a DePaul University doctoral candidate
Lamont Robinson, two-term Illinois state Representative (D-5th)
Helen West, Ed.D., a retired marketing executive and educator
5th Ward
Six term Ald. Leslie Hairston is retiring after 24 years on City Council. The open seat has been met with a flood of candidates. With 12 candidates in the running, the 5th Ward is one of the most crowded races for City Council.
The 5th Ward encompasses most of the neighborhood, including all of East Hyde Park and Indian Village, as well as parts of Woodlawn near Jackson Park and most of South Shore north of 71st Street.
Below are candidates for the 5th Ward:
Marlene Fisher, University of Chicago administrator
Wallace Goode, former head of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce
Joshua Gray, political consultant, candidate for county commissioner in 2018
Jocelyn Hare, senior assistant director at the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy
Martina “Tina” Hone, attorney, former Chicago chief engagement officer
Adrienne Irmer, Special Service Area #42 (71st Street and Stony Island Avenue) board member, candidate for state House in 2018
Kris Levy, wine and spirits distributor
Robert Palmer, real estate broker
Dialika "Dee" Perkins
Gabriel Piemonte, writing coach and communications consultant, candidate for alderman in 2019, former Herald editor
Renita Ward, a practicing attorney
Desmon Yancy, director of community organizing at Inner City Muslim Action Network
20th Ward
In a mid-South Side race with comparatively few candidates, first-term Ald. Jeanette Taylor is running for reelection against two challengers. All candidates previously faced off in the 2019 municipal election.
The 20th Ward, contains Hyde Park between 51st and 55th streets and Cottage Grove and Ingleside avenues. It also contain the rest of Woodlawn west of the railroad, all of Washington Park and the southern half of that neighborhood, and parts of Englewood and Back of the Yards.
Below are candidates for the 20th Ward:
Jennifer Maddox, nonprofit executive, retired police officer, candidate for ward Democratic committeewoman in 2020, candidate for alderman in 2019
Andre Smith, founder of gun violence prevention group Chicago Against Violence, candidate for alderman in 2019
Jeanette Taylor, incumbent alderman since 2019
