Although the city has moved into the next phase of loosening restrictions on businesses and services, the Hyde Park businesses still need your support. 

The University of Chicago's 53rd Street Blog  is sharing its compilation of local shops and restaurants' business operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The Herald will collaborate with the U. of C. to keep the list as up-to-date as possible. We will respond as quickly as possible when restrictions are eased.

As long as the COVID-19 crisis continues the Herald will post the list daily to guarantee it is easily accessible and publish it in the print edition.

Restaurants with outdoor seating

Restaurants with takeout

Senior hours at grocery stores

  • Hyde Park Produce, 1226 E. 53rd St., is only allowing 20 people into the store at a time, and offering delivery and free pick-up. 773-324-7100.
  • Whole Foods, 5118 S. Lake Park Ave., is open between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. for shoppers over the age of 60. 773-819-1600.
  • Jewel-Osco, 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., offers priority shopping for the elderly and other vulnerable populations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 773-358-4278.
  • Trader Joe’s, 1528 E. 55th St., announced March 23 that it would create an additional shopping line for seniors between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. 773-363-8831.
  • Local Market, 2101 E. 71st St., is open for business with senior hours beginning at 6 a.m. 708-617-2300.

Stores and services

Offices, retailers and health care providers can open under guidelines from the state and city departments of health.

Office workers are to wear face coverings at all times in common areas or where six feet of social distancing is not possible, and workspaces are to be reconfigured to maintain appropriate distancing.

Customers should maintain six feet of physical distancing while in stores, with impermeable barriers set to distance employees and shoppers, both of whom should be wearing masks, and available sanitizers for use. Contactless payment is encouraged.

Health care providers should maintain six feet of distance throughout facilities when possible, with sanitizing supplies available and patients and staff wearing facial coverings when possible.

Government services

State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II's (D-25th) staff is working from home, with staff setting up in-person appointments in advance at his office, 1303 E 53rd St. People are encouraged to call 773-363-8870 or email office@repcurtisjtarverii.com for constituent services. Tarver represents Kenwood east of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park east of Ellis Avenue.

State Rep. Kambium Bucker (D-26th), who represents the rest of Hyde Park-Kenwood, has cancelled his community events through early April and closed his district office to the public, though staff can be reached at 773-924-1775 and buckner@illinois26.com.

State Sen. Robert Peters' (D-13th) staff are working remotely. Constituent services are available at info@senatorrobertpeters.com or 773-363-1996.

Ald. Sophia King's (4th) physical office is closed, but staff are working remotely and can be reached at 773-536-8103 or ward04@cityofchicago.org.

Ald. Leslie Hairston's (5th) office is closed. Voicemail can be left at 773-324-5555.

This list is updated weekly on Mondays.

herald@hpherald.com

Tags

(2) comments

fmwhatsapp
fmwhatsapp

This indeed is a much needed service at this point of time. I hope everything comes back to its state soon. Stay safe peeps.

Add Reply
Nancy Stanek
Nancy Stanek

Toys et Cetera is filling online and phone orders for pickup at 1502 E 55th Street M-F from 9:30-3:30 or free delivery within Hyde Park zips 60615 and 60637 or USPS Priority Mail with standard rates applied.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.