Although the city has moved into the next phase of loosening restrictions on businesses and services, the Hyde Park businesses still need your support.
The University of Chicago's 53rd Street Blog is sharing its compilation of local shops and restaurants' business operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The Herald will collaborate with the U. of C. to keep the list as up-to-date as possible. We will respond as quickly as possible when restrictions are eased.
As long as the COVID-19 crisis continues the Herald will post the list daily to guarantee it is easily accessible and publish it in the print edition.
Restaurants with outdoor seating
- Ascione Bistro, 1500 E. 53rd St., 773-363-8161.
- Cafe 53, 1369 E. 53rd St., 773-493-1000.
- Chant, 1509 E.53rd St., 773-324-1999.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1522 E. 53rd St., 773-347-0008.
- 14 Parish, 1644 E. 53rd St., 312-291-8379
- Nando’s PERi-PERi, 1447 E. 53rd St., from June 12. 773-675-5261.
- Nella Pizza e Pasta, 1125 E. 55th St., 773-643-0603.
- The Nile Hyde Park, 1162 E. 55th St., 773-324-9499.
- Piccolo Mondo, 1642 E.56th St., 773-643-1106.
- Pizza Capri, 1501 E. 53rd St., 773-324-7777.
- Roti Modern Mediterranean, 1526 E. 53rd St., 773-906-5582.
- Saucy Porka, 1164 E. 55th St., 872-244-3772.
- Sip & Savor, 5301 S. Hyde Park Blvd., 773-952-4532.
- Sit Down Café & Sushi Bar, 1312 E. 53rd St., 773-324-3700.
- Soul Shack, 1368 E. 53rd St., 773-891-0126.
- Virtue Restaurant, 1462 E. 53rd St., from June 10. 773-947-8831.
Restaurants with takeout
- Bonjour Bakery Cafe, 1550 E. 55th St., 773-241-5300.
- Boston Market, 1424 E. 53rd St. 773-288-2600.
- The Budlong Hot Chicken, 1301 E. 53rd St., 773-270-9005
- Cafe Corea, 1603 E. 55th St., 773-288-1795.
- Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, 1368 E. 53rd St., 773-675-8208.
- Cedars Mediterranean Kitchen, 1206 E. 53rd St., 773-324-6227.
- Cholie's Pizza, 1601 E. 53rd St., 773-684-8688.
- De Rice Asian Cuisine, 920 E. 47th St., 773-268-6868
- Five Guys, 1456 E. 53rd St., 773-363-6090.
- Giordano's, 5311 S. Blackstone Ave., 773-947-0200.
- Gorée Cuisine, 1126 E. 47th St., 773-855-8120.
- Harold's Chicken Shack Fish & Pizza, 1208 E. 53rd St., 773-752-9270.
- Kikuya Restaurant, 1601 E. 55th St., 773-667-3727.
- Kilwins, 5226 S. Harper Ave., 773-675-6731.
- la petite folie, 1504 E. 55th St., 773-493-1394.
- Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 1236 E. 53rd St., 773-363-2600.
- Litehouse Whole Food Grill, 1660 E. 55th St., 773-633-2587.
- Maravillas Restaurant, 5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., 773-643-3155.
- McDonald’s, 5200 S. Lake Park Ave., 773-288-2161.
- Medici on 57th, 1327 E. 57th St., 773-667-7394.
- Mellow Yellow, 1508 E. 53rd St., 773-667-2000.
- Mikkey’s Retro Grill, 5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., 773-675-8525.
- Morry's Deli, 5500 S. Cornell Ave., 773-363-3800.
- Native Foods Cafe, 1518 E. Harper Court, 773-241-7800.
- Nicky's Chinese Food, 5231 S. Woodlawn Ave., 773-324-5340 or 773-324-5341.
- Noodles Etc., 1333 E.57th St., 773-684-2801.
- The Original Pancake House, 1358 E. 47th St., 773-285-1400.
- Porkchop, 5121 S. Harper Ave., 773-493-9333.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 5428 S. Lake Park Ave., 773-493-0129.
- Rajun Cajun, 1459 E. 53rd St., 773-955-1145.
- Salonica, 1440 E. 57th St., 773-752-3899.
- Seoul Taco, 1321 E. 57th St., 773-891-2266.
- Shinju Sushi, 1375 E. 53rd St., 773-966-6669.
- Siam Thai, 1639 E. 55th St., 773-324-9296.
- The Snail Thai Cuisine, 1649 E. 55th St., 773-667-5423.
- Strings Ramen Shop, 1453 E. 53rd St., is open for carryout and delivery. 773-633-2797.
- Te'amo Boba Bar, 1115 E. 55th St., 773-947-6547.
- Terrace Grill, 5020 S. Lake Shore Drive, open for Regents Park residents, 773-288-5500.
- Thai 55 Restaurant, 1607 E. 55th St., 773-363-7119.
- Uncle Joe's Jerk Chicken, 1461 E. Hyde Park Blvd., 773-241-5550.
- Valois, 1518 E. 53rd St., 773-667-0647.
Senior hours at grocery stores
- Hyde Park Produce, 1226 E. 53rd St., is only allowing 20 people into the store at a time, and offering delivery and free pick-up. 773-324-7100.
- Whole Foods, 5118 S. Lake Park Ave., is open between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. for shoppers over the age of 60. 773-819-1600.
- Jewel-Osco, 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., offers priority shopping for the elderly and other vulnerable populations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 773-358-4278.
- Trader Joe’s, 1528 E. 55th St., announced March 23 that it would create an additional shopping line for seniors between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. 773-363-8831.
- Local Market, 2101 E. 71st St., is open for business with senior hours beginning at 6 a.m. 708-617-2300.
Stores and services
Offices, retailers and health care providers can open under guidelines from the state and city departments of health.
Office workers are to wear face coverings at all times in common areas or where six feet of social distancing is not possible, and workspaces are to be reconfigured to maintain appropriate distancing.
Customers should maintain six feet of physical distancing while in stores, with impermeable barriers set to distance employees and shoppers, both of whom should be wearing masks, and available sanitizers for use. Contactless payment is encouraged.
Health care providers should maintain six feet of distance throughout facilities when possible, with sanitizing supplies available and patients and staff wearing facial coverings when possible.
Government services
State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II's (D-25th) staff is working from home, with staff setting up in-person appointments in advance at his office, 1303 E 53rd St. People are encouraged to call 773-363-8870 or email office@repcurtisjtarverii.com for constituent services. Tarver represents Kenwood east of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park east of Ellis Avenue.
State Rep. Kambium Bucker (D-26th), who represents the rest of Hyde Park-Kenwood, has cancelled his community events through early April and closed his district office to the public, though staff can be reached at 773-924-1775 and buckner@illinois26.com.
State Sen. Robert Peters' (D-13th) staff are working remotely. Constituent services are available at info@senatorrobertpeters.com or 773-363-1996.
Ald. Sophia King's (4th) physical office is closed, but staff are working remotely and can be reached at 773-536-8103 or ward04@cityofchicago.org.
Ald. Leslie Hairston's (5th) office is closed. Voicemail can be left at 773-324-5555.
This list is updated weekly on Mondays.
This indeed is a much needed service at this point of time. I hope everything comes back to its state soon. Stay safe peeps.
Toys et Cetera is filling online and phone orders for pickup at 1502 E 55th Street M-F from 9:30-3:30 or free delivery within Hyde Park zips 60615 and 60637 or USPS Priority Mail with standard rates applied.
