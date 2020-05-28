The Walgreen’s at 47th and Lake Park Ave. was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.
A police notification said that a man walked into the store around 1:45 p.m. with a revolver, reached into the cash register and took out an unknown amount of money. There were no further updates Thursday from CPD.
A staff member told the Herald Thursday that the store was open and operating with its regular hours.
