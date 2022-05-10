In Kimbark Plaza, at the front corner of Harold’s Chicken #14, sits a small lottery shop with a big history. Video Connection, 1208 E. 53rd St., which recently garnered attention for dispensing a winning $850,000 lottery ticket, has been a cornerstone of Hyde Park for nearly 40 years.
Charles Newsome opened Video Connection in 1982 at the corner of 53rd and Kenwood Ave., where the Soul Shack is now located. It was an idea born out of necessity, the mother of invention, in which Newsome is a firm believer.
After being laid off from a technology company in Gary, Indiana, he started a one-man business videotaping weddings and bar mitzvahs. “My thought was that photographers talk about (how) a picture's worth a thousand words,” said Newsome. “A videotape is talking and has a picture. So that’s got to be worth 2,000.”
Newsome expanded to selling and setting up VCRs, which brought him to clients on the South Side. Driving through Hyde Park, he decided this was the place to open shop. “Hyde Park has such penetration into your soul,” said Newsome. “It has this thing that’s like science fiction. When you walk into Hyde Park, you can almost feel electric. It kind of sucks you in and you feel surrounded.”
In just five years on 53rd, the movie rental business already had a customer base so big that customers would have to circle the side streets looking for parking. After striking a deal with Bill Gerstein, former owner of Mr. G’s Finer Foods, now Hyde Park Produce, Video Connection moved to Kimbark Plaza in the space that’s now Chase Bank.
The walls were lined with shelves holding hundreds of tapes and DVDs. They also sold lottery tickets and even had a yogurt shop attached, which was so popular that customers would drive in from the suburbs for a cone. To man the counters, Video Connection hired local teenagers, mostly from Kenwood Academy and Whitney Young High School. When one would leave the job, they’d recommend another classmate to take their place. Through downturns in the video business and pandemic closings, Newsome’s employees have stuck with him. His longest-running employee is his business partner and nephew, Charles Price.
The two Charleses met at a family reunion that they were both videotaping. It turned out Price was also working as a videographer, taping graduations and weddings in California. Newsome invited him to come work at the Video Connection, an offer that Price was apparently reluctant to accept. It took a few weeks and two visits before Price warmed to the idea. “After 37 years, he never said he was gonna stay,” Newsome said, but he has no doubt about his nephew’s loyalty. “He’s been the other half to make it all work.”
Over the years, Price and Lee have seen many celebrities come through the store. Former President Barack Obama would stop in to browse the foreign films aisle when he was living in Kenwood. Newsome recalls watching Muhammad Ali perform magic tricks for the customers. Everyone would crowd around the counter as Ali lifted himself off the ground, seemingly hovering in the air. Louis Farrakhan was another frequent customer. Newsome remembers Farrakhan’s son would always forget to return movies. “He would stop in, pay up and said, ‘That son of mine.’”
In the early 2000s, when big video franchises like Blockbuster began moving into Hyde Park, Newsome worried their competition would be the end of Video Connection. Instead, business picked up, as customers turned out in droves to support the local business. “One thing is you can trust Hyde Park. If you service them, they will take care of you.” One thing Newsome knows is how to service his customers.
Video Connection used to do an Oscars night for their most loyal customers and would give out golden trophies of a movie camera engraved with each customer’s name. They also used to throw an annual black tie anniversary event, for which they sent out paper invitations and rented Hollywood lights that could be seen circling the sky from Lakeshore Drive.
When the movie rental business began dying out 15 years ago, Video Connection downsized to the space it’s in today and began focusing exclusively on lottery tickets. Newsome and Price started looking for tenants to fill the old space and found big banks knocking at their door. Magic Johnson called Newsome personally to negotiate for Washington Mutual Bank, he said, but Chase Bank won out in the end. Today, Newsome and Price rent out several lots in Kimbark Plaza.
Over the decades, Newsome has noticed Hyde Park changing under the tide of gentrification, but he said he trusts the strength of Hyde Park’s character. Newsome says the chain stores that come down from Lincoln Park and Lakeview won’t survive in Hyde Park if they don’t integrate into the community. “In New Rome, you got to be Roman. You can't come from the North Side and be North Side. You got to come to Hyde Park and be Hyde Park.”
The pandemic was tough — for Newsome, seeing customers is key — but Video Connection’s regulars kept showing up. Masked customers would enter one at a time and wait outside, socially distanced, until it was their turn.
With such a strong customer base, Video Connection consistently falls in the top 10 or 20 stores for lottery sales in Illinois. Given their sales, Newsome said, “We should have more winners, but we have a lot of little winners.” After more than 30 years of selling lottery tickets, Video Connection finally had its first jackpot winner in April: an $850,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket. Per the Illinois Lottery, the store will receive an $8,500 bonus for dispensing the winning ticket.
“We plan to use the bonus to catch up on outstanding bills. We also plan to do something special for our dedicated employees who have remained loyal during the difficult times,” Newsome said in an Illinois Lottery press release.
Newsome has no plans to retire. “If I’m going some place I can’t get nothing done, it’s useless. I just want to see things happen and see people motivated and help people if I can get to another level,” Newsome said.
