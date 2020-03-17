The University of Chicago announced it will close all library locations on Friday, March 20, according to a staff email sent out Monday afternoon from library director Brenda L. Johnson.
“Earlier today, I spoke to the provost about our concerns about the health of the library staff and the broader University of Chicago community. As part of this conversation, I secured approval from the provost to close all library locations as of this Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m,” wrote Johnson.
Johnson wrote in the email that libraries would remain closed for two weeks, and would “give us a chance to do a thorough cleaning.” All staff will continue to be paid during the closure. Libraries will operate with reduced hours for the remainder of this week to accommodate students during finals week.
“After the two week period, we will have a sustainable plan for offering our services and resources in a manner that ensures our staff and Library users remain safe and secure,” wrote Johnson.
The U. of C.’s decision marks a reversal from Friday, when Johnson sent out an email telling staff that the libraries would remain open for the foreseeable future.
