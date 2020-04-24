The University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) said it is seeing “truly remarkable” results using a non-invasive method of treatment — rather than ventilators and intubation — for COVID-19 patients.
High-flow nasal cannulas (HFNCs) are tubes with prongs that fit into a patient’s nostrils, and blow additional oxygen into their nose and mouth. The patients are also placed in a prone position on their stomach to help increase their oxygen intake.
Two dozen COVID-19 patients at UCMC with respiratory distress were treated with HFNCs instead of ventilators, which some doctors argue might in certain cases be harmful to those with the virus. Of the 24 patients treated with cannulas and prone positioning, only one required intubation after 10 days, according to a press release from the hospital.
During a Facebook livestream Thursday afternoon, Dr. Tom Spiegel, medical director of the Emergency Department at UCMC, explained that doctors have tried to avoid using ventilators as much as possible because it could further damage lung tissue.
“If you think about on the outside, if you have a fractured rib, or if you even have a shingles outbreak along your chest, every time you take a deep breath it hurts because there’s an additional movement to the injured area. That’s kind of what’s going on in the inside of the lungs in a very simplistic fashion,” he said. “The lungs are damaged and you’re continuing to stretch the tissue that’s trying to heal. You’re basically reinjuring it as it’s trying to heal. It’s a very downward spiral that can be created.”
The danger of using HFNCs is that the COVID-19 particles in the patient can become aerosolized and spread through the room, increasing the risk of transmission. To prevent that, said Dr. Michael O’Connor, director of Critical Care Medicine at UCMC, the patients are put in negative pressure rooms.
“When you open the door, air goes from the corridor into the room, air goes out of the room into the filtration system and out the exhaust of the hospital. So there’s no threat to other patients, there’s no threat to anyone in the corridor outside the room,” said O’Connor. “And as long as the practitioner is wearing the proper PPE in the room there’s no hazard to the provider.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.