At the beginning of the week, the University of Chicago’s Office of Civic Engagement (OCE) announced a $2 million relief program across nine South Side community areas to help combat the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. By Friday, a university spokesperson told the Herald, the OCE had already received about 500 applications for one part of the initiative: a grant program of up to $7,500 for small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
The goal of the grant is to provide quick relief for businesses facing “immediate cash flow issues” and unable to cover costs like rent or wages. The OCE says it will prioritize businesses that will use the money to support employees, or are an asset to the community.
“The application asks businesses to describe how they have supported their local community – whether by offering discounts for seniors or providing back to school support for youth for example,” wrote OCE spokesperson Christina Angarola in an email to the Herald. “With so many worthy businesses applying for the grants, this extra criteria allows us to better understand and take into consideration the role these businesses play as good neighbors in their communities.”
Applications for the first round of funding close on Monday. Angarola said that the university does not yet know how many businesses will receive grant funding.
The grant also isn’t available to chains— defined as any business with three or more locations — and has to be located within one of nine community areas: Douglas, Oakland, Grand Boulevard, Kenwood, Washington Park, Hyde Park, Woodlawn, Greater Grand Crossing, and South Shore. About half of the pledged $2 million is earmarked to help small businesses and nonprofits, while the rest will go toward food preparation and delivery.
One business that’s already applied is Saucy Porka, 1164 E. 55th St., which opened a Hyde Park location in the summer of 2018. Owner Amy Le said that she first read about the OCE program last Sunday in the Sun-Times — she rents from the U. of C., and quickly sent a text message to her property manager.
“They sent a copy of the form that they were gonna ask us to fill out. We filled out our info and gathered our financial documents. When Monday rolled around I completed it and got it out pretty quickly,” she said. “It’s pretty urgent (that we get assistance). We’re applying for everything we can get. Being prepared right now is gonna be the most helpful thing for people, especially small businesses.”
It’s not just the U. of C. grant that Le is looking to for help. She’s also waiting to hear back next week about a grant from the city awarded via lottery, and has been keeping an eye on the federal government’s new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provides small businesses with forgivable loans.
But implementation of the program has been confusing. While the federal government announced that it would be rolled out Friday, Le said that her local bank, Chase, had said it could not process applications when she asked for one, and most other banks she tried said the same. She said she also understands the precautions banks might take to protect against fraud. (And by Friday afternoon she had managed to enter some information with Chase.)
Le is keeping her two Saucy Porka locations open for now — her original restaurant is in the South Loop — to do take-out and delivery, though both places are working with a staff of two, down from the usual 13.
“This happened in the middle of March, so what you have to understand is with small businesses there were all these upcoming bills about to happen — our tax payments were due — all of that was going out the door the same week we were mandated to shut down business. That was one of those panic moments,” said Le. “I made the decision to stay open to keep a skeleton crew so I could just pay them. We’re not making a profit. If we make anything we’re paying utilities.”
In Le’s opinion, the coronavirus outbreak is going to have a devastating effect on local business across the city. “When this is all said and done, there’s gonna be so many restaurants that aren’t gonna survive this, even with all this funding and money,” she said. “You’re literally surviving on a month’s worth of income — you make enough to pay everything and make a little bit to send home, so it’s all month to month …. For those that aren’t able to get their name pulled out of a lottery, or tap into these funds, it’s over.”
Businesses and nonprofits can apply for the OCE grant at coronavirusupdates.uchicago.edu/community-support.
