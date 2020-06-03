University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer said in a statement Monday that he had emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor, and was recuperating at home.
“The surgery on Monday was required to address pressure on my brain. Surgeons discovered and successfully removed a tumor,” he wrote. “There is testing underway, including molecular analysis, which will provide a diagnosis and inform follow up treatment.”
The statement followed an email late last week from Ka Yee Lee, the school’s provost, stating that Zimmer had undergone emergency surgery at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
“With the medical team’s guidance and clearance, I look forward to gradually returning to work this week,” wrote Zimmer, who has been president at the U. of C. since 2006.
