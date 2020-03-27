The University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) announced Thursday that it is adopting a universal masking policy, allowing furloughed staff who are asymptomatic to come back to work. The decision will restore some capacity to the university health system, which has experienced a rapid increase in cases of coronavirus over the past week.
The new masking requirement means UCMC staff will wear cloth masks while carrying out many of their daily activities, but continue wearing the more effective surgical masks or N95 respirators when caring for patients with respiratory illness.
“It is absolutely essential that we have these skilled people to help us but it's also essential that we take every precaution to make sure we can do it in a way that will help everyone to stay safe,” said hospital epidemiologist Emily Landon during a Thursday press conference. “And so with the restrictions and the short, very tight supply chains with (Personal Protective Equipment), we've decided that we're going to go forward with using cloth masks.”
N95 respirators — the type of mask that provides the most protection — create a tight seal against the wearer’s face, filtering out 95% of airborne particles. Surgical masks, while not quite as effective, are still suitable to be used when caring for patients with diseases transmitted via airborne droplets.
The point of using cloth masks, however, is largely to keep possible carriers of the coronavirus from spreading it to others, by ensuring that their secretions are caught by a barrier.
“We want to avoid that pre-symptomatic spread, you know, where people who get sick are able to transmit the disease even before they have symptoms. And one of the ways we can do that is by limiting how much their secretions can get onto shared surfaces and onto each other,” said Landon.
“They are not meant to protect our healthcare workers from other patients. They are meant to protect other healthcare workers from the mask-wearer’s secretions.”
The universal masking policy is one of the key precautionary measures taken by the medical center as it brings back staff members furloughed due to possible exposure to the coronavirus. Previously, staff members who may have been exposed while traveling, or through their family or community, were not allowed to work.
Now, Landon said, UCMC will bring back “hundreds” of staff members. She also emphasized that staff are working in accordance with social distancing guidelines — conducting video meetings and keeping six feet apart from other people when possible.
“This is a big deal for us, to be able to bring back these experts, skilled workers back into our workplace, and really help us to take care of the surge of patients that we’re expecting,” she said.
Landon added that retired healthcare workers, who are higher-risk because of their age, have not yet been asked to work. Current staff members at high risk, including people with autoimmune diseases, are able to opt out of direct contact with patients. Medical students are also not involved in direct care for patients, though many are helping out with other tasks, such as sewing cloth masks.
As of Thursday evening, UCMC had more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and more than 70 patients under investigation.
“We’re seeing the same explosion of cases in our hospital that you’re seeing on the news,” said Landon.
In response to a question about ventilators — the machines that help lung-damaged coronavirus patients breathe — Landon said that the hospital has enough to put one in every “ICU-capable” bed. But Landon said that the medical center is looking into acquiring more ventilators, including from veterinarians, in case the need for them increases beyond the hospital's current capacity.
“We are looking at every available option, including splitting ventilators, including refurbishing or repurposing operating room ventilators to ... provide support on a longer term basis for a patient with respiratory failure,” she said.
“We need to do both the social distancing not just at home, but if you're going to a critical work job or if you're taking public transportation … It's the only way to get the transmission dynamics down to a manageable level where we'll have enough ventilators to take care of these patients.”
Aaron Gettinger contributed reporting.
