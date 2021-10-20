Graduate Students United (GSU) held a rally on the University of Chicago’s main quadrangle on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to support its continuing student services fee strike and in commemoration of the four-year anniversary of its pro-unionization vote.
“We got the power! What kind of power? Union power!”, graduate students chanted in front of Levi Hall, 5801 S. Ellis Ave., an administration building on campus.
About 400 students are withholding the fee, which covers the cost of services like the library, gym and counseling and comes out to around $430 for each quarter of enrollment.
“We’re here today to do a few things; to reaffirm our commitment to not giving away our paychecks, to not giving up to student services fees one more time for services that we do not receive, that we certainly did not receive during the pandemic,” yelled Michael Stablein, Jr., a graduate student in English and Performance Studies and an organizer with GSU.
“Remember that, four years ago today, 1100 graduate students voted resoundingly yes for a union, we voted yes to the union that protects each other and it doesn't ask the university to protect us.”
Graduate students at the U. of C. voted to unionize in 2017; the U. of C. administration has refused to recognize GSU as a union in the years since. According to graduate student and GSU Communications Secretary, Laura Colaneri, the group has reached out directly to administrators several times about their most recent fee refusal campaign but have been ignored.
“We had a very lengthy petition with signatures, we had a very clearly laid out list of demands for what we wanted. And they refuse to respond to those emails at all because they won't recognize us as an organization on campus,” explained Colaneri.
The Student Service Refusal Fee Campaign was created because fees were not suspended in the wake of COVID-19, though the pandemic interrupted student services and students claim it wasn’t clear what the fees were being used for.
Colaneri says the U. of C. administration has retaliated by threatening to relieve students from their teaching duties and placing them on administrative leaves of absence, resulting in them having to negotiate a payment plan to stay.
“We are continuing to organize around that issue and to fight for that, to really bring it back to the university and saying, we are essential workers, you're already in a teaching shortage, you can't reassign all of your teachers if we haven't paid this fee. And so you're going to have to accept that you're going to have to play ball with us,” said Colaneri.
Speakers at the rally also complained that the U. of C.’s new president, Paul Alivisatos, has ignored their efforts to get recognition for GSU.
Yali Amit from the American Association of University Professors spoke on behalf of union professors, mentioning the efforts of trying to get President Alivisatos to meet with the GSU. “I will tell you that about 100 of us faculty were sending a letter to the incoming president who comes from Berkeley, where graduate students are unionized,” Amit said. “And he has a lot of respect and admiration for Berkeley where he was provost. So we wrote him a letter telling him this history of what had transpired since about 2016.”
Colaneri said that President Alivisatos stated that, though he believes in unions, a public university union like the one at Berkeley is different from a union at the U. of C.
“Those are the same things we hear from bosses everywhere at every single kind of union. That's what they're hearing in workplaces across the United States, as we see a labor movement resurgence over the course of this pandemic,” said Colaneri.
A U. of C. spokesperson did not return a request for comment; this story will be updated with any response.
