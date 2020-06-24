The 61st Street Farmers Market will reopen this Saturday with social distancing and health guidelines in place.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., though the first hour will be set aside for high-risk groups, including seniors, pregnant women and immuno-compromised people. All customers must wear masks. The market will also be one-way and admit no more than 75 people at a time. Vendors will select items for customers to avoid product touching. A full list of rules is available through the Experimental Station’s website.
The market will, as usual, accept Link cards, and match them up to $25.
61st Street Farmers Market, 61st Street and Dorchester Avenue. Open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 31. experimentalstation.org/market
