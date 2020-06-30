The Department of Streets and Sanitation will resume ticketing for street sweeping violations July 1.
Enforcement of street cleaning violations and other vehicle infractions has largely been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those restrictions were lifted on June 8, as the city announced it would begin ticketing for public safety violations and unpaid parking meters.
Tomorrow, in addition to enforcing sweeping violations, late payment fees also will be added to utility balances that are past due.
The street sweeping schedules and maps for the 4th Ward and 5th Ward, as well as the rest of the city, are available online.
The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) stopped the service in late March as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated but resumed it citywide on May 18.
