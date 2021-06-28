Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.