Shirley Newsome, who long led the North Kenwood-Oakland Community Conservation Council (NK-O CCC)’s neighborhood revival efforts and who served as alderman of the 4th Ward for five months in 2011, died on Dec. 25, 2022. She was 77.
Newsome was born on Aug. 15, 1945 to the Rev. Charlie Murray Sr. and Blancy Lillie Strong (both of whom preceded her in death), worshiping at the West Side New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 431 N. Laramie Ave., where her father was pastor, and attending Marshall High School, 3250 W. Adams St., and Chicago Teachers College, now the Chicago State University College of Education.
She was the mother of one son, Glenn M. Murray, and wife of Howard Newsome; both preceded her in death.
Newsome moved to Oakland in 1978, joined the Monumental Baptist Church, 729 E. Oakwood Blvd., in 1979 — she went on to have numerous leadership positions there — and founded the Lake Park-Berkeley-Ellis-Drexel Block Club Association in 1981.
Crime and blight seriously affected North Kenwood in the early 1970s, coinciding with University of Chicago-led urban renewal that cleared 100 acres, including 6,000 dwelling units, and displaced 4,000 households.
The university and South East Chicago Commission (SECC), founded in 1952, said the redeveloped area, from 47th to 59th streets, would continue to be integrated and benefit from economic enhancement. North Kenwood, Oakland and Woodlawn, however, saw their populations decline significantly and the continuation of blight and crime.
The city created the Kenwood Historical District in 1979, which protected existing buildings from being torn down or altered without historical and architectural review, but it excluded the neighborhood north of 47th Street. Neighborhood pressure yielded the city's establishment of a Kenwood-Oakland Neighborhood Planning Committee in 1988, and the NK-O CCC was established in 1990 to oversee redevelopment.
Newsome advocated both for the demolition of local Chicago Housing Authority high-rises around this time as well as for the prevention of “Hyde Park moving into North Kenwood-Oakland.” She was appointed the NK-O CCC’s head in 1991. In 1992, the CCC recommended that any new developments in the area should reflect its low-density, residential character and that existing housing should be preserved. North Kenwood and Oakland received landmark district status around the same time.
Newsome told the Reader the next year that the NK-O CCC’s focus was on developing single-family housing without displacement, alongside infrastructural issues like alley-widening, off-street parking and improved parks and schools. She had an ally in City Hall: Valerie Jarrett, the then-director of the Department of Planning and Development.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, speaking of her early aldermanic career, said she decided that the CCC, which was responsible for recommending the dispensation of city-owned land, would also be her official neighborhood advisory group. It considered parks, schools and transportation as well.
Preckwinkle said one of the most significant achievements from her time in City Council, the marked decrease in 4th Ward vacant lots, could not have been done without advocates for the community like Newsome, as well as advocates for public housing. Newsome provided public forums and built consensus on projects.
Housing went up in the neighborhood throughout the 1990s.The NK-O CCC spent the decade approving developments to be built in the area, from new condominiums to expanded parks to the reconfiguration of Oakwood Boulevard.
"Her support and help was invaluable, particularly in getting long-time community residents to support redevelopment," Preckwinkle said. "Some of them were very fearful that redevelopment would mean gentrification. And she and I spoke often of the irony, because when we started, we were trying to convince long-term members of the community who lived in their own homes and were concerned about gentrification and people who lived in public housing and were concerned that redevelopment would mean they would be excluded from the community over the long-term. And by the time we ended, we were having to address concerns from the new homeowners who had come into the community about our support for affordable housing."
Hyde Park watched their work with some degree of incredulity and suspicion.
"I would think that our neighbors to the south would be as delighted as we are at the prospect of our community, which had fallen on rock-bottom hard times, taking a turn for the better," she wrote in a 1994 letter to the editor complaining about the Herald's coverage of North Kenwood-Oakland's redevelopment. "Needless to say, it has certainly been and continues to be a struggle, but we are overcoming and could use the goodwill and assistance of any and everyone willing to lend a helping hand."
Hyde Park-Kenwood was gaining "a safer, less dense and more viable community — with equally impressive architectural, though less expensive, housing stock" through the redevelopment of the community to its north, she wrote, alongside new and better schools, commercial corridors and other community benefits.
Alongside Preckwinkle, Jarrett (then a U. of C. trustee and SECC head) and the then-U. of C. community affairs vice president, Newsome again wrote the Herald in 2003 to advocate for the ultimately successful northerly expansion of the University of Chicago Police Department's patrol area, two years after the UCPD began patrolling into Woodlawn. They wrote that the move would give residents better access to public safety resources and enable better crime prevention; they also wanted security for the charter school it was setting up, now at 1119 E. 46th St.
By the late 2000s, Newsome was chairing both the SECC and the Quad Communities Development Corporation. The NK-O CCC ended its run shortly before then-Mayor Richard M. Daley appointed Newsome to City Council in January 2011. She replaced Preckwinkle, who urged the mayor to appoint her after writing in her farewell letter as 4th Ward alderman the previous November that Newsome was to whom she "was probably most indebted" in the job.
She served from January into May, when her elected successor, former Ald. Will Burns (4th), took the seat. (Burns said that Preckwinkle had wanted to appoint him but that he refused, saying that he did not want that advantage leading into the 2011 election.)
Newsome spent her caretaker term concerned mostly with constituent services. Upon the end of her aldermanic service, she reflected that Preckwinkle had been right when she told her that it was a hard and thankless job. "Would I do it again?" she asked in her Herald column. "The answer is a resounding no!" she answered, though she wrote that it had been a pleasure to serve constituents. She was appointed to the Chicago Community Development Commission the following year.
Professionally, Newsome spent more than 40 years working for the federal judiciary, including 33 years with the circuit court system and 11 with the Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, as an executive and judicial assistant, legal secretary and stenographer. She retired in 2006.
In 2017, Newsome presided over the SECC's separation from the U. of C., which meant an end to university funding as it sought to do community outreach through its Office of Civic Engagement but a continuation of the joint goal of community enhancement. She compared it at the time to a child growing up and leaving the home.
That November, Diane Burnham succeeded Wendy Walker Wiliams as SECC executive director, when Williams became the U. of C.'s director of community partnerships.
Derek R.B. Douglass, now president of the Commercial Club of Chicago and its Civic Committee, got to know Newsome shortly after the U. of C. hired him to be vice president for civic engagement in January 2012.
"I would almost say she was an advisor/mentor to me," he said. "She had such a deep knowledge of both the community and the history of the community's relationship with the university, going back decades. She knew my predecessor, my predecessor's predecessor, my predecessor's predecessor's predecessor."
Douglass said Newsome advised him about the U. of C.'s positive local investments and support for local organizations in addition to the challenges the university faced in community relationships, especially a lack of trust from neighbors.
"She valued the university greatly and saw it was the economic engine for the community. It had the ability and the heft to bring people together and to advance things for the South Side that would be harder for South Siders to do on their own," Douglass said.
"She would always say, 'This is the sense of the community.' Sometimes she felt it; sometimes she was just channeling what she heard. But the sense was that the university would make plans, it wouldn't always inform the community in real time, that it would take actions that were in the interest of the university but wouldn't always get the input, advice or counsel from the community that was so directly impacted. And not being transparent led, over the years, to a deterioration of trust."
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Murray- Hymon and Stephanie James Murray, and a brother, Kim Murray. Survivors include a sister, Ruby J. Ruff, a brother, the Rev. Charles Murray Jr., granddaughter Naquitta Dent, three great-grandchildren and other extended family.
A repast is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. visitation and a funeral at noon at Blackwell-Israel Samuel AME Zion Church, 3956 S. Langley Ave..
Douglass said her legacy, beyond better town-and-gown relations, is "what you see happening with respect to revitalization and development in both the Hyde Park and the Bronzeville areas, where she was a driving force for change, but also the way in which it was done."
"In Hyde Park, the whole community meetings, open forums, the community workshops, visioning sessions — all of that was coming out of Shirley Newsome and Toni Preckwinkle … driving the university in that direction."
Said Preckwinkle, "There's no one in the community now with her stature: her experience in trying to work with elected officials and getting things done, the respect and affection that she had both for the community and community members had for her. It's a tremendous loss."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.