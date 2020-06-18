The third and final meeting in the Section 106 process to discuss measures to mitigate the impact of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) has been postponed until July.
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is in charge of the process, which began in December 2017. Last summer, the agency released a preliminary report finding that the construction of the OPC in Jackson Park would have some “adverse effect.”
After the agency finalized the report in April, it announced a series of three review meetings to discuss possible mitigation measures for those adverse effects. The first two meetings took place in May, with the third scheduled for yesterday.
The purpose of the last meeting is for “consulting parties” — organizations like Preservation Chicago and Jackson Park Advisory Council — to take a look at a draft agreement with the mitigation measures included in it. Earlier this week, FHWA announced that the meeting would be postponed until July 16.
More information about the Section 106 process can be found at chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dcd/supp_info/jackson-park-improvements.html
