Point Day, the second annual celebration of Hyde Park’s historic limestone peninsula park, is back Saturday with a three-fold focus: the park’s 86th birthday, the architect’s 120th birthday and its new Chicago Landmark status.
The Point was landmarked by Chicago City Council in April, marking an important step in community efforts to preserve the park. For more than 22 years preservation advocates have organized around preserving the Point’s limestone steps from both lakefront erosion and city-proposed demolition — on Saturday, advocates will celebrate these decades of organizing along with community members and a host of activities.
The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. on May 27 with a synchronized land and water show performed by the Point Swimmers.
At 11 a.m., Bill Swislow, a geologist and author of “Lakefront Anonymous: Chicago’s Unknown Art Gallery,” will lead a walking tour of the more than 450 carvings on the Point’s limestone revetment. A stone carving workshop with sculptors Roman Villareal and Joel Cardenas will commence later in the afternoon.
All events begin at the park’s National Register plaque, a designation the Point received in 2018, located just outside the tunnel from 55th Street to the park.
“Later in the year, there will be another plaque put up hopefully on that same stone, this gets put up by the Landmarks Commission, they design it and they install it. And we’ll have a celebration about the landmarking when that happens,” said conservancy president Jack Spicer. “Leslie Hairston, even though she’s not alderman anymore, will be included in that celebration. And we'll certainly invite the new alderman Desmon Yancy to come as well. It'll be open to the community.”
Designed by landscape architect Alfred Caldwell, the park opened in 1937.
Spicer, who worked as a landscape gardener for 43 years, will also lead a walking tour of the park’s landscape to share with attendees “what (Caldwell) was trying to accomplish there.” The tour sets off at 2 p.m.
Throughout the day, attendees are also invited to decorate tudor-style pointed hats, enjoy the Point’s birthday cupcakes from Elisa’s Cake by the Pound, fly kites, draw chalk art on the limestone revetment and play croquet or badminton. Free firewood will also be available for use at the council ring fire pits.
Kids and adults alike will also be able to paint the 55th Street tunnel with the Hyde Park Art Center using temporary paint, drawing attention to it as a potential site for a permanent mural project. Spicer said the activity is part of the conservancy’s effort to bring more youth programming to the Point.
“There used to be really elaborate youth programming at the Point in the Fieldhouse. And that got canceled some years back,” Spicer said, referencing Lookingglass Theatre Company’s Summer Camp on the Lake, which ran for many years at the Point. “We’re trying to find ways that we can make youth feel really comfortable, and welcome and needed at the Point.”
“It’s a wonderful park that people feel very safe in, and they feel very peaceful and they have a lot of fun in, and we’re just trying to make it even more fun,” Spicer said.
