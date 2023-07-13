Last week’s NASCAR Cup Series Street Race brought dozens of race car drivers, tens of thousands of fans and torrential rain to Chicago’s South Loop. It also brought a former University of Chicago student turned street racer back to his old stomping grounds.
“It was everything I have always dreamed about,” said Andre Castro, a 24-year-old Loop 121 racer and U. of C. graduate. “I have been watching that (NASCAR Cup) series since I was 6 years old, and 18 years later to finally be in it was insane.”
Born in New York City, Castro was raised by Colombian immigrants in Manhattan. His interest in racing began at age three, when his parents became big supporters of the legendary Colombian racer Juan Pablo Montoya.
Castro got behind the wheel at 7 years old, racing go-karts at the Oakland Valley Race Park in Cuddebackville, New York. He would go on to race karts and streetcars around New York and New Jersey, competing in more than 50 races by age 18.
After graduating high school in 2017, Castro matriculated at the U. of C. to study economics.
“My first year was a big time of change and adjusting to it,” he said. “And then COVID-19 threw a wrinkle in it.”
Midday through his college career, he took three quarters off of pandemic-induced remote learning to focus on racing. He returned to school in 2022, graduating last May.
But his relationship with the U. of C. didn’t end there. After beating out 15 other drivers this winter to qualify for Chicago’s NASCAR Loop 121, the University of Chicago Medicine became Castro’s chief sponsor in the downtown race.
Castro ultimately finished in second to last place out of 37 drivers during the July 1 race, in part due to suffering a crash on the 17th lap. With 10 laps to go and maintaining a position in the middle of the pack of racers, his brakes overheated and the car spun out. (Cole Custer would go on to win the race.)
“It was really disappointing to not finish the race, but it was awesome to represent UChicago at that level,” he said. “To be fast and really competitive until we crashed was awesome.”
Win or lose, Castro said he’s grateful to have had the opportunity to compete.
"I had a lot of people who supported me, which was great."
