The 93rd-annual Bud Billiken Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 39th Street, running down King Drive to Washington Park and ending at Garfield Boulevard.
Jeremih, a graduate of Morgan Park High School who has had three Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, is this year's grand marshal. He will donate hundreds of book bags and school supplies at the parade and festival.
“I am excited and honored to pay homage to the legacy of the Bud Billiken parade, which is a huge part of my childhood,” he said in a statement.
Three ABC7 anchors, Jim Rose, Hosea Sanders and Cheryl Burton, are hosting this year's parade and festival. Marching bands, dance groups and drill teams will perform. This year's theme, "Power of Bud Billiken 365," is meant to highlight and celebrate organizational, year-round youth programming.
“As our community continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic over the past couple of years, it is exciting that we are able to come together this year and celebrate the students of Chicago as they head back to school.” said Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, president and CEO of the Chicago Defender Charities Inc., in a statement.
