Protesters marched from Bronzeville to Washington Park on Saturday, marking the Fourth of July by releasing a platform of demands to combat systemic racism in Chicago.
The protest, one of 16 in cities across the country, was organized by Journey for Justice Alliance, an education advocacy coalition founded in 2012, as well as other local groups that included the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization (KOCO) and West Side nonprofit Action Now.
At the demonstration, Journey for Justice also released its “Quality of Life Platform,” a list of demands calling for sweeping policy changes to counteract the effects of systemic racism in education, policing, economic development and other areas. The document is still in draft form: the group said it “will be vetted with Black Chicago over the next 3 months before we speak power to power.”
There are five planks to the platform: education, housing, economic development, public safety, and healthcare.
The specific policy proposals range from the broad — $50 million each invested in affordable housing and economic development — to the specific, like the demand that the student-to-counselor ratio in Chicago Public Schools should be 50 students for each counselor. (In the 2017-2018 school year, that distribution was 444 to one, according to the Chicago Teachers Union.)
The platform makes demands of every level of government, calling on city council, for example, to terminate its contract with Chicago police, while demanding that the state and federal government eliminate “punitive standardized tests.”
The march began in the late morning outside of Chicago Police headquarters at 35th Street and Michigan Avenue. To a crowd of about 70 people, Jitu Brown, the national director of Journey for Justice and a longtime local activist, spoke about the need for change that isn’t simply symbolic.
“We need more than toppled Confederate statues, we need more than people taking Confederate flags down,” he said. “We understand that the same hatred that snatched the life of George Floyd sabotages our children's education, puts our children in situations where they're being policed instead of educated …. We’re not going for the carrot. We’re not going for the trinkets. We want equity or else.”
Deborah Harris, the executive director of Action Now, recounted a conversation she’d had recently: “A few weeks ago, somebody asked me, ‘When do you think the marching will end, when do you think the protesting will end?’ And my answer to them was, ‘when will you give us our freedom? Because until then we will still be in these streets.’ ”
Esi Koomson, a high school student who works with KOCO, critically referenced Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the sidewalk near the White House. “Painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the street is not what we're asking for — we're asking that our seniors are able to have supplies and food during the pandemic,” she said. “It's a lot of things that are wrong with our nation, and we're not free, so today is not Independence Day for us.”
After the press conference finished, the demonstrators marched down to Washington Park, behind a parade float tethered to a Chevy Tahoe. They gathered in a lot outside Dyett High School — the site, as Brown reminded everyone, of a 2015 hunger strike that began after CPS announced it would close the school. It reopened in 2016 as a high school for the arts.
“Five years ago, fighting one of the most powerful Democrats in the United States, a community won back its neighborhood school …. Don’t tell me what we can’t accomplish,” said Brown, who participated in the hunger strike. “We know that in our struggle we have to define, name and speak for ourselves instead of being defined, named and spoken for by others. Other people can't tell us who our heroes are. Other people can't tell us what our values should be.”
A procession of local activists proceeded to read out the demands in the Journey for Justice platform, followed by Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th). Two alumni from Kenwood Academy capped off the event with a pair of spoken word poems.
Before that, though, Koomson and Brown’s son, Ajani, read excerpts from Frederick Douglass’s famous address, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” Delivered on July 5, 1852 to an anti-slavery society in Rochester, New York, the work had already been referenced by Brown earlier in the day, who said, “It’s an indictment that speech is relevant today.”
His portion read as follows: “The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.”
