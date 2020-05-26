Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration released guidelines for statewide businesses and activities on Sunday, as Illinois prepares to move into the next phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan.
On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot did the same, calling her administration's reopening framework "a major step for Chicago and our journey to a safe and successful recovery from the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis."
Much of the state is scheduled to enter Phase 3 of "Restore Illinois," the Pritzker administration’s official reopening plan, on May 29. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said that Chicago will not be ready to reopen by then, and is preparing instead for “early June.”
This weekend, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity released Phase 3 guidelines for different industries, as well as outdoor recreation and youth sports. The new rules outline safety requirements for all businesses, and provide industry-specific guidance.
For example, restaurants will be allowed to open for outdoor dining — that includes “indoor space where 50% or more of a wall can be removed via the opening of windows, doors, or panels.” Competitive youth sports, on the other hand, are still banned. Athletes are restricted to drills and practice that don’t involve contact and allow for six feet of social distancing.
Find the rest of the guidelines here, and the statewide reopening plan here.
Lightfoot's guidelines cover education and childcare, buildings and real estate, food service, accommodations and tourism, retail, business-to-business firms, health care, transportation, taxis and ride share.
