Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that the state government would expand testing for the coronavirus through four community health centers on the South and West sides, including one in Hyde Park.
The state currently administers about 5,000 tests every day, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health — as of Tuesday afternoon, a little over 110,000 tests had been performed in total. Known as Federally Qualified Health Centers, the four new locations will combine to collect an additional 400 samples daily. Swabs from the centers will be tested at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave.
One of the health centers is the Hyde Park location of the Friend Family Health Center, 800 E. 55th Street. An employee at the center told the Herald that the location is testing existing patients, but is still coordinating with the state government and Lurie Hospital to determine when testing will be available to the general public.
