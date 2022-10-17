After working for the 4th Ward's last two alderpersons, Prentice Butler, a University of Chicago graduate and Bronzeville resident, has announced his candidacy for the job.
In an interview, Butler said his interest in community engagement and politics began with his parents; he remembers being excited at the election of Mayor Harold Washington and how his sudden death in November of 1987 "sucked the energy out of the room" and put a pall over Black Chicago.
That interest in public service was enhanced by Hales Franciscan High School, 4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave., one of three all-male Catholic high schools nationwide started specifically for Black teenagers, and then the U. of C. , where he worked in the community service center under Pamela Bozeman-Evans and Michelle Obama.
"Those two women who were from my home community in Chicago, in South Shore — they were like big sisters on campus, where they were really real and candid about the things that impacted the community and how I should get involved," he said.
"They really taught me how to work in partnership with the community and learn how to respect every stakeholder who's involved," he said. "We went to site visits not saying 'we're smarter than you, and we're going to get things done.' It was more so, 'How can we be in collaboration with you? Why don't you define the issues; let's see if we can work on this.'"
Graduating in the aftermath of the early 2000s recession, Butler worked a year for the Boy Scouts of America before becoming a legal assistant for a bankruptcy attorney. That second job ran through the spring of 2011 and thus the entirety of the Great Recession (which lasted from late-2007 through the summer of 2009).
"People were putting out predatory (mortgage) packages that really impacted low-income people in this city," Butler said. "Many of the people I knew personally were impacted by bankruptcies and foreclosures."
His mother lost her home in 2008. "It was a very difficult and complicated situation," he said. Banks gave people "a lot of false hope" with adjusted-rate mortgages.
"Most of the people I saw filing bankruptcy in this district were, unfortunately, African American families that were impacted. And it gutted our communities. It cannot be overstated how bad that foreclosure crisis impacted the generational wealth of the communities on the South and West sides of the city," Butler said.
Contemporary politics still unfolds in the shadow of the Great Recession. Butler said the recession provoked continuing destabilization in Black Chicago communities: "Any progress we made was lost, and I think it helped to exacerbate some of the problems we're seeing today."
He linked community violence to that destabilization, to households having to move and unstable families.
"You're forcing people to go look for an apartment, but how can you find that apartment if your credit is bad?" he asked. "When we have this issue about homelessness and everything that we see increasing in the city, I think certainly there's some tie-in to what happened in '08 that's exacerbating the problems we have now in terms of housing and economics here in the city of Chicago."
Butler earned a master's degree in Chicago studies from Loyola University Chicago in 2007, having taken night classes. Volunteering for Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation (SOUL) led to a job in constituent service, policy and communications with former Ald. William D. Burns (4th) soon after his 2011 inauguration.
Butler was not personally intimate with Ald. Sophia King (4th) before her appointment but stayed on her ward staff after Burns' resignation. He found they had similar values and was eager to expand on the work he was already doing in the ward. She made him her chief of staff; he expressed pride about their work on infrastructural projects and the series of advisory councils set up in each of the community areas in the ward.
Those councils, which began with an advisory council for the Michael Reese Hospital site, "have certainly helped us to make informed decisions that have bettered the projects that we've been concerned about and really given us the wisdom and insight to make the best decision for the community," Butler said.
The $3.8 billion mixed-use Bronzeville Lakefront development on the site is set to have a community center, support for small businesses, an arts and culture component, and be built with a strong minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MBE/WBE) involvement because of the advisory council's input," he said.
"It's work I would like to continue and expand upon if I'm fortunate to be voted into this position," Butler said. "I don't take anything for granted. I've been here awhile, but it doesn't mean anything. I think we're having a wealth of candidates who are going to be involved in the conversation about who should lead this great community, but I think I have great ideas that would help us lead this community forward."
He's passionate about housing, proposing that the city's $1 lots contain houses for sale for less than $350,000. Neither he nor working class families can afford 4th Ward homes selling for up to $600,000, he said. And he worries about long-time elderly residents getting priced out of their homes.
There are local Chicago Housing Authority transformation sites developers are turning into mixed-income communities like the Oakwood Shores Apartments, 3859 S. Vincennes Ave., with public, affordable and market-rate housing, but he said pressure needs to be applied to the CHA to speed up that process.
"We've been waiting for 20 years to get these on schedule, to get these redeveloped," Butler said. "What we're missing is affordable, working class housing in this area."
That housing could be built with non-traditional construction methods, like modular construction. Homes that have been for sale for a long time could be sold at a loss.
"We're moving in the right direction, but I think there has to be balance. We can't skew all to one side of things when we're talking about equitable development in our communities,” he said. “With that being the case, we have to think about innovative ways to make sure that we're supplying housing that a young family or a family that's lived here for years is able to obtain and buy."
Butler's housing policy interest also extends to renters. "I think everyone could be a little bit better about making sure they're being equitable in their pricing for their rental units in our community," he said, "and not just mirror speculation in the market, with the market here."
"If people are living in homes or apartments they've been living in for years, I think we need to be understanding, on a case-by-case basis, of the needs of our elders, especially those on fixed income who are receiving Social Security and pensions. We need a little bit of nuance," he said. "I'm not happy when people say, 'Well, we have to do a policy that fits everyone.' No. For the elders and those who are on a fixed income, we need to have a more understanding view of how to structure their rents."
In terms of how policy could be more accommodating for such people, Butler noted rent control, which he acknowledged is first a conversation for the state government. (Illinois jurisdictions cannot enact rent control because the policy is banned under state law.) He said work in City Council could be done to prevent those who buy condominiums with the intent of getting a majority interest in a property from evicting long-time residents renting the condos when they try to flip the property.
In terms of public safety, Butler would like to see more people working in violence interruption in addition to mental health responders. Under King, the 4th Ward has hired an unarmed security service to work in a portion of Grand Boulevard, similar to the U. of C.'s Safety Ambassador Program.
"There's going to be more eyes on the streets and patrols in areas to make people feel safe," Butler said. "They'll have connections to the (Chicago Police Department) 2nd District, so the 2nd District will have additional resources to help them in their crime fighting efforts."
Butler said the 4th Ward should have "the same amount of police resources and patrols" other communities have. Like King, argues that coverage has not been the same since the closure and consolidation of mid-South Side police districts a decade ago.
"This community was promised a certain amount of resources, and we're still not getting those resources we deserve," he said.
Butler furthermore argued that accountability and transparency are not mutually exclusive with the law enforcement equity he described. He supports the CPD consent decree with the Illinois attorney general and the planned Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.
"We want to make sure if there are bad actors, like there are in any profession, that they're held accountable quickly,” he said. “And we do need to have community input, which with this new advisory council that's being formed by the city, you'll have."
With rents high on 53rd Street and in Hyde Park, Butler said the university could do more subsidization and incubation of new small businesses. He thinks that Cottage Grove Avenue, 47th Street and 43rd Street should see more commercial development. The Quad Communities Development Corporation, 4210 S. Berkeley Ave., which he praised for bringing Black-owned businesses to the 4400 Grove development, could be a continuing partner in this work.
"We have partners. In terms of funding, we're working with every resource we have in the city, whether it's TIF funding or other resources to support these small businesses," Butler said.
Should he be elected, Butler also said he would like to hire additional staff to work in the ward office so that the 48-hour window staff give themselves to respond to constituents could be shorter. "If you cannot get constituent services done right, then you're not doing your job," he said.
He further emphasized that being an alderperson is a full-time job and that it would be so for him.
"You cannot moonlight," said Butler, a constant presence at community meetings and sometimes-surrogate for King at events. That presence will not change if he gets the job.
King, meanwhile, who is vacating her seat to run for mayor, has endorsed Butler's candidacy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.