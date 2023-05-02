Nestled on the second floor of a North Side art gallery, Patric McCoy, a North Kenwood photographer, art collector and retired environmental scientist, provides an intimate window into the lives of Black gay men in 1980s Chicago.
“Patric McCoy: Take My Picture,” an exhibition running through July 15 at Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park, presents a collection of 50 black and white and color portraits of men that McCoy photographed through the 80s.
Photographing only at the subject’s request, McCoy captured thousands of portraits of friends, lovers and strangers throughout the decade, culminating in an exhibition described by its curator as “a poignant marker of place, time, and memory; an altar to those lost.”
“McCoy and his camera fulfilled an unspoken need for Black men to be seen,” said exhibition curator Juarez Hawkins. “Seen by someone who did not objectify them as ‘Other’, but an insider who allowed them, paraphrasing Langston Hughes, to be their ‘beautiful black selves.’”
McCoy told the Herald his decade of documenting began on his 38th birthday.
“I wrote out a commitment on December 20, 1984, that I had to carry the camera everywhere, every day, and if someone asked me to take their photo, I would stop and take their picture,” he said. “I did put in a little protection clause regarding that type of activity, i.e., I would stop as long as it didn’t put me in danger and I wouldn’t get hurt.”
Every day through 1985, he would take photos of people he came across, whether by riding his bike through Chicago or while patronizing the Rialto Tap, a then lively gay bar in the South Loop.
Already a prolific art collector of African and African American art, McCoy said that many people he encountered did not believe he would actually take their photo, let alone develop it. He would go on to take “thousands and thousands” of photos that year, later using the basement of his father’s South Shore home as a makeshift dark room with equipment donated from a friend.
Now in his 70s, McCoy said he was particularly aware of the “hunger to be depicted” among gay Black men. “That’s why we go to museums to look at images. They help us reflect on who we are. The broader white society has had centuries of their images being represented and projected as important. But African Americans — we haven’t a long history of such; it’s really kind of new.”
Entering the gallery, attendees are surrounded by dozens of framed photographs grouped by places and other imagery: The Rialto Tap, “The Look,” men on bikes, chillin', fashion and the body. These themes walk us through different aspects of McCoy’s life at the time. His subjects reflect the reality of gay men in Chicago at the time and the segregation between the city’s North and South sides.
“The Look” depicts the unspoken language in the male gaze. A placard surrounded by several close-up portraits describes “the look” as a “certain direct, sleepy-eyed gaze that, without words, conveyed desire and the promise of ready sex.”
“This is not courtship; no flowers, no greeting cards — nor mixed signals — here. The seduction is unmistakable,” it reads.
In a grouping of photos around the theme “Body,” gallery curators explore the image of Black men through history.
“Minstrel shows and modern sitcoms often presented him as a joke, an object of derision. In the news, he is seen as a modern-day boogeyman, something to be feared — and destroyed. Paradoxically, his reputed sexual prowess has fueled many erotic fantasies,” Hawkins writes.
McCoy's project began just a few years after HIV/AIDS outbreak in the United States, an epidemic that would claim the lives of more than 700,000. The exhibition captures some of the devastation the HIV/AIDS epidemic had on the community.
“The social disconnect between the Black and ‘mainstream’ gay communities became evident during the spread of HIV/AIDS in the 1980s,” Hawkins writes. “Partly because AIDS was viewed as a white gay male disease, and through both the Reagan administration’s and the Black leadership’s initial reluctance to deal with the crisis, Black men were slow to respond — and were hit especially hard.”
Runs in the family
McCoy said his interest in photography stems from his father, Thomas McCoy, himself an artist and amateur photographer from the 1940s through the 1960s.
“My father and older brother dove deep into photography as a practice and explored its technicalities. However, I was not interested in the technical process; I just enjoyed capturing images,” McCoy said in an interview with Wrightwood 659. “Starting in the 60s and through the 70s, I had a point-and-shoot camera, and I used it a lot. I took better pictures than most with those kinds of cameras.”
Originally from Detroit, Thomas McCoy graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1935 with honors. A painter, Thomas McCoy received a full scholarship to the Art Institute of Pittsburgh after applying with an original work, “Waiting for a Job,” which depicts men lounging outside, faces turned down, as a worker pushes a cart past them.
Thomas McCoy’s career was cut short that summer, however, after the institute rescinded his admission due to his race.
“No compensation. No apology. Nothing,” said McCoy.
Devastated, Thomas McCoy received no further training after high school, and bounced around different jobs before settling as a shipping manager at Glidden Famous Foods. He continued painting on the side, creating oil portraits and surreal paintings in the style of Spanish painter Joan Miró.
But frustration lingered about the talent that he would never be able to formally refine.
In 2018, a few months after he was profiled in the New York Times, McCoy was contacted by a reader in Pittsburg claiming to have bought a Thomas McCoy’s painting at a Pittsburgh resale shop in the 1990s.
Though McCoy initially dismissed the claim, he later realized this work could have been his father’s art submission to the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Surely enough, inscribed on the back of the painting was its title, “Waiting for a Job,” along with the signatures from the Cass Technical High School principal, art teacher and a young Thomas McCoy.
Thomas McCoy’s 1935 painting is now framed in his son’s home.
“(Owning the painting) means a lot to me and closes a circle,” his son said. “I never understood why my father was so aloof and frustrated. The American system stole (his career) from him at a tender age. I never understood how a system could be so unfair to you because of your race.”
“He should have been a celebrated artist,” McCoy said.
"Patric McCoy: Take My Picture" is on display at Wrightwood 659, 659 W. Wrightwood Ave., through July 15. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, admission is $15. For more information, visit: tickets.wrightwood659.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.