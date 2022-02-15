The race to succeed U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) got a Hyde Parker earlier this month, as local businessman and nonprofit leader Jonathan Swain entered the race. He argues that his experience in business, South Side life and non-elected local government will bring dividends back to the district from Washington.
There has been significant changeover in local politics even before Rush announced he would not seek reelection. In 2018-19, there was a total changeover in Hyde Park-Kenwood's state legislative delegation, as House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie retired, Christian Mitchell became deputy governor and Kwame Raoul took office as attorney general. At the county level, Bill Lowry (D-3rd) succeeded longtime incumbent Jerry Butler as the local county commissioner when Butler retired.
Asked why he didn't enter the crowded primary from which state Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25) emerged or seek the appointments that Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) or Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) got — and instead was seeking election as a first-time candidate to a very high office — Swain said the timing is right now.
"When those other seats came up, I was doing some good solid work that I really wanted to continue. When it happened that this seat opened up, I was at a place with my family and the work I was doing, I could make the transition," he said. His oldest two children are in college, and the youngest has just started middle school.
Congress is, obviously, a step up from a state legislature. (Rush, for what it's worth, was elected to Congress from City Council.) Swain claimed the totality of his background gives him more experience than his primary competitors.
"I have a significant government pedigree, both having spent time working in two aldermanic offices, working for Mayor Daley, working as the deputy commissioner of planning, chairing the Zoning Board of Appeals and then also being a commissioner of the Board of Elections," he said. "I'm not foreign to government and government processes in the least bit, and that's been part of, basically, my entire professional career.
"What I think makes me different though is that I'm bringing more than just government experience. I understand what it's like to run a nonprofit and work with young people. I understand what it's like to lead a chamber of commerce. I think that gives me a different lens than anyone else in the race and allows me to bring different impressions and perspectives to the conversation."
Democratic strategists are debating how best to move forward into what will be a very challenging midterm elections environment as President Joe Biden's legislative agenda continues to stall, with a camp saying that left-wing, social justice-oriented rhetoric of the past two years is turning off core constituencies and swing voters. New York City Mayor Eric Adams notably won his primary election last year as a moderate Democrat, focusing on crime, public safety and economic issues.
Swain, for his part, recalled the shooting death of 15-year-old Michael Brown earlier this month in Bronzeville. County prosecutors say a 16-year-old was out on electronic monitoring and attended a court hearing for his pending case on Feb. 8 before carjacking a Lyft Driver on the West Side, driving to the South Side and shooting Brown 10 times as he walked home from school at 33rd Street and Prairie Avenue. The teenager is being charged with first-degree murder and vehicular hijacking; a 15-year-old who was arrested with him while driving the car is being charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.
"They were 15 and 16 years old," Swain said. "The investments, or lack thereof, that we made in those young people when they were 10, 11, 9, 8, impacted the decisions they made when they were 15 and 16. We have to think about how we make investments today that will prepare us for the future, and that's what I'm focused on."
Swain called himself a son of the South Side: born in South Shore, raised in Hyde Park but "reared, in many ways in other parts of the South Side, because my dad had businesses all over the South Side. I went to school in Chatham. I lived in Auburn Gresham for almost a decade. I've worked in Auburn Gresham, so I'm familiar with that part of the community, because my father had business there. So though I am a Hyde Park resident, I call the entirety of the South Side my home, and that makes up who I am."
The prospect of helping business grow — and thereby creating more jobs — from a federal position, with greater resources available than in a private sector role, appeals to him.
"History shows us the impact of federal policy on the lives of African Americans, on Chicago South Siders, on folks in the district. You see for good and for bad," he said, recalling issues of affordable housing, educational policy (specifically college access, like the GI Bill) and small business policy. "If you go back and look through history, there's times where good federal policy was not implemented appropriately and it had a discriminatory impact."
Like Barack Obama in 2000, when he lost a primary to Rush, Swain is a Black upper middle class Hyde Parker running in a district that contains many working class and working poor South Side neighborhoods. "I am very grateful for the sacrifices that my parents made to allow me to live a better life than they had to come up with," he said. "My parents were raised in the Jim Crow South. My father is from Fort Myers, Florida, and my mother's from Memphis, Tennessee."
They married in 1957 and came to the South Side shortly thereafter; his father, John W. Swain Sr., opened a drugstore in Hyde Park in 1971 before buying the Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, 1214 E. 53rd St., in 1974.
"It was challenging getting a business for Black person anywhere at that time, right? But to the point, I'm grateful for things that they've allowed me to do. I'm grateful for them to have the ability to allow me to be educated the way I've been. But my parents also instilled in me a value of understanding that regardless of the blessings that I've had, that I should not look at them as something that puts me in any other situation than anybody else," he said.
"We paint this picture of Hyde Park being this picture of this middle class, upper middle class enclave, but there are areas of deep poverty in Hyde Park, too. There are areas of lower income folks in Hyde Park, and because of the type of business I've had, I've had to serve all different types of folks. And so it allows me to see the diversity of what goes on in Hyde Park."
While Obama lectured at the University of Chicago Law School and counseled at a law firm during his state legislative and congressional runs, Swain is a businessman. "If you're in business and you have customers, especially businesses that do business with consumers, you have to be able to connect with people," he said.
Rush will leave Washington next January after 30 years, with his House Democratic Caucus only having been in the majority with Senate Democrats and a Democratic president for six of those years. Swain, if elected, promised a presence in the district and said he would move the district forward and prepare it for what's coming over the next 15 to 25 years.
"It's the investments that we make today that impact how our lives are down the road," he said.
The race to replace Rush is exceptionally crowded. Swain said the successful strategy to the party's nomination is connecting with voters-district wide, from the South Side to Kankakee County, on a fresh vision for the coming 25 years. He said he will raise the money to get that message and story out. He likes his campaign team and has hired a manager, Desmon Yancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.