Early voting sites in all 50 Chicago wards have opened for the 2022 Illinois primary elections.
Locally, they are:
- 3rd Ward: Fuller Park, 311 W. 45th St.
- 4th Ward: King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- 5th Ward: Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.
- 20th Ward: Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.
No matter where they live, voters may vote at any early voting site. Ballot drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots are also available at the early voting sites, as are registration services. Two forms of identification, including one that shows the voter's current address, are needed for first-time registrants or for those filing a name or address change.
The ward early voting sites are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave., will also be an early voting site for the University of Chicago from June 22-24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The marquee race for most of Hyde Park is the congressional primary to replace Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st).
On the Democratic ballot, the nominations for governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general, comptroller and treasurer are unopposed or all-but unopposed.
State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (25th) faces an opponent, Josef Michael Carr of South Shore; coverage of that race is forthcoming.
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (2nd), state Sens. Mattie Hunter (3rd) and Robert Peters (13th), and state Reps. Lamont Robinson (5th) and Kam Buckner (26th) are seeking renomination unopposed, as is county Commissioner Bill Lowry (3rd).
County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and county Assessor Fritz Kaegi face challengers, and Sheriff Tom J. Dart faces challengers. There is a four-way race for secretary of state, and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago seats are contested as well.
Robinson is running against Rush, the incumbent, to be his congressional district's Democratic state committeeman alongside two other challengers; the 1st and 2nd districts' committeewomen are running unopposed, but the 2nd district's committeeman's position is contested.
There are also judicial vacancies to fill by election on the Democratic primary ballot. Injustice Watch, a local nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism organization, is publishing a guide to those elections based on bar associations' reviews, candidates' histories and public records for voters, available at injusticewatch.org.
Six GOP candidates are trying to take on Gov. J.B. Pritzker this November. The nominations for U.S. Senate, state attorney general and secretary of state are also contested. Four Republicans are running to replace Rush in Congress, and three are on the ballot to run against Kelly.
The winner of the 25th state House Democratic primary will face 4th Ward GOP committeewoman, Lori Yokoyama of Kenwood, this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.