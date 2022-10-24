Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening with a few showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening with a few showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.