Early voting has begun in 50 ward voting sites ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Congressional, state and local offices and referendums are on the ballot.
The sites in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 20th wards, respectively:
- Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.
- The King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- The South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave. Note the location change from the Jackson Park fieldhouse, where it has previously been; the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners changed the site because of construction and "emergency issues," a spokesman said.
- Bessie Coleman Library, 830 E. 63rd St.
Sites are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. A site at the Reynolds Club at the University of Chicago, 1131 E. 57th St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 2-4.
Citizens can register to vote or file an address change at the polling places (including the ones in precincts open on Election Day) on or before Nov. 8 with two forms of identification, one of which needs to have the current address. Voters can also apply online for a mail-in ballot through Thursday, Nov. 3.
