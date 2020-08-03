The University of Chicago is confronting its own issues of race and policing, similar to those dominating the national conversation.
Student activists have continued their campaign to disband the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD), while the school itself has removed monuments to Stephen Douglas in an attempt to acknowledge its own past.
Late last week, the school took on the topic in a slightly different way, hosting academics, activists, and politicians for a two-day, digital conference on the future of policing.
The title of the conference — “Reimagining/Reinventing Police” — conspicuously left out any mention of defunding and abolition, the ideas that have gained the most publicity amid the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.
The conference description didn’t mention them either, though it did criticize more conventional attempts to change policing: “Previous calls for reform led to the institution of new training modules (‘bias training’) and other incremental measures, but recent events belie the shortcomings of such reforms,” read one representative sentence. Instead, participants in the conference would “offer their views on how policing may be reimagined and reinvented, rather than just reformed.”
That may have been news to a few of the participants, whose academic work has been used in the past for police reforms. One of those, Jens Ludwig, is a public policy professor at the U. of C.’s Harris School of Public Policy and the director of the school’s Crime Lab, which works on crime and violence reduction. In February of 2017, the Crime Lab helped the Chicago Police Department set up Strategic Decision Support Centers, where officers can monitor and respond to nearby incidents in real time.
Ludwig did not touch much on the Crime Lab’s relationship with CPD during his own presentation, choosing instead to highlight Becoming A Man, a program that uses cognitive behavioral therapy to try to reduce violence in young men. Implemented at a small scale, the initiative was found to increase graduation rates and drastically reduce violent arrests.
“(Rahm) Emanuel, who was in office at the time when the results came out, wound up putting tens of millions of dollars into Becoming A Man and other community groups around the city doing similar sorts of mentoring-type interventions,” Ludwig said, noting that the current mayoral administration has continued that support. “This feels to me like a win and very aligned with the current moment’s desire to think about alternatives to the justice system.”
But Ludwig and the Crime Lab did not escape the conference -- or the panel -- unscathed. Robert Vargas, a U. of C. sociology professor who published an op-ed this spring in the Chicago Maroon criticizing the group, gave a talk outlining what he called a “finance policy research nexus,” in which universities partner with government agencies and private corporations, some run by academics, take over aspects of public functions like policing.
Vargas pointed out that the Crime Lab is mentioned in the 2019 Department of Justice consent decree because it is partnering with the CPD to develop a “next-generation” early-intervention system to detect crime.
“This partnership with a police department that is actively trying to erase misconduct records and miss consent decree deadlines is corrosive to the university’s standing in South Side communities,” he said. “UChicago’s collaboration with the Chicago Police Department blurs the boundaries between public and private enterprise.”
Instead, Vargas suggested that social scientists engage in research on crime and policing that more directly involves the people that are being studied. “What defines success or failure when it comes to policing in Chicago? This question requires a fundamental process of democratizing the way Chicago defines its problems and solutions,” he said. “Without democratization, the police — and private entities with the most to lose from drastic reform or abolition — will continue to monopolize the public's imagination for transforming public safety.”
The scope of academic work loomed large in other ways, too. As Monica Bell, a law and sociology professor at Yale, argued, many researchers are best-positioned to evaluate the past, not craft sweeping policy for the future.
“Social science can tell us what has happened …. But we have a limited capacity to predict what will work if it hasn’t occurred,” Bell said. “When thinking about interventions like transformative justice...we’re not really equipped to speak in a broad-based way about their effectiveness.”
So despite the conference description’s confidence that police reform is conclusively a dead letter, speakers often focused on proving that point themselves. Much of the work presented was still insightful. For instance, Daanika Gordon, a sociology professor at Tufts University, spoke on Thursday afternoon about research she had done on an attempted reform in one city, where police districts were redrawn to fit crime levels.
The goal of the reform was for policing to become more responsive to the needs of different communities. But Gordon found that community engagement mostly improved in the low-crime, predominantly white district, where an overabundance of resources meant faster police response times and a better relationship with residents. In the high-crime district, which was mostly Black, police engaged in aggressive stops of people in an attempt to preempt serious violence, but were often unable to respond to more routine emergency calls.
“We see how popular policing reforms like community-based policing and problem-oriented policing can actually amplify the inequalities that many assume they’ll mitigate,” said Gordon. “While they may be philosophically appealing, (these) strategies can invite further divergences and tactics that contribute to racial outcomes.”
As Gordon also found out, police often engage in tasks — responding to domestic violence calls, investigating noise complaints, driving around after runaway dogs — where their presence seems unnecessary, and may sometimes be harmful. (Locally, State Sen. Robert Peters has introduced a bill that would expand the list of options available when someone makes an emergency call.)
At the end of her presentation, Gordon raised other questions about how best to conceive of public safety in cities while overcoming the twin problems of segregation and underinvestment, suggesting that policing cannot be understood in isolation from social structures it perpetuates. But as with much of the rest of the conference, the issue of actual reinvention was left slightly indeterminate.
“I don't have the answers to questions, though I think they're integral to our conversations around reimagining police,” she said. “I suspect that as we seek these answers we’ll continue to challenge the premise that police have much of a role to play at all in moving us toward just urban landscapes.”
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most confident, ambitious proposals for what reimagining public safety might look like came from the group of abolitionist activists that made up the final panel of the conference. Damon Williams, an organizer with the #LetUsBreathe Collective and the Black Abolitionist Network, spoke about the need to create “a new political economy” — a structural shift equal in scope to the systemic problems of racism and inequality Gordon and others diagnosed in their own presentations.
“It’s not just about there are bad cops or there are bad things that are happening. This is about how our society is organized at large,” he said. Most immediately, he said, there’s a need to divert resources from police or the military toward areas like healthcare or education. “That makes it easier to build communities where we have cooperative and participatory activity, and where we are able to have reciprocal relationships.”
Student activists with Care Not Cops, the group pushing for the U. of C. to disband UCPD, echoed this point on a more local level. One of their demands is for the school’s administration to cut the police budget in half and give that money to community organizations. “We know that investing in these community projects that are grassroots and centered around the needs of what people are asking for are what creates safety ultimately,” one said.
The panel also tackled questions about what would happen after police and prison abolition to people who committed violent acts, including murder. One participant, Alice Kim, who works with CPD torture survivors and incarcerated people through the U. of C.’s Pozen Family Center for Human Rights, suggested that abolitionist thinking allows for people to change in a way our current criminal justice system does not.
“I cannot say that I have met anyone who doesn't show the possibility of changing if they committed a murder, if they committed a heinous act. You know that in and of itself does not define who they are,” she said. “I think that if we want to think about justice, and what justice could truly be, we could think very differently about how someone could do the work to repair harm.”
“In the police torture cases, no one can get back the years that were taken from people who were brutally tortured and then convicted and spent many years of prison, but you can begin to repair the harm that was done to people,” she continued. ‘I think you can look at that model and you can see that for individual acts of violence as well. There are ways that you can begin to repair the harm.”
