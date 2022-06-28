Sunny skies and warm temperatures have not translated to hot voter turnout in the 2022 primary elections: at 7 p.m., the Chicago Board of Elections reported that turnout was 20%.
Turnout in Hyde Park polling places appeared low throughout the day, despite the area's contested primaries for the 25th state House district and the 1st congressional district, where 29-year incumbent Rep. Bobby Rush (D) is retiring.
Asked about the low turnout while campaigning at Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, chair of the county Democratic Party and herself a candidate for reelection, said the party sent out three mailings and messaging over text messages and social media.
"I think this is an extraordinary moment. We normally have our (primary) elections in March, and we've done fairly well in March. But this is leading up to the Fourth of July weekend, and school is out. So I think this is an unusual and difficult time to have a primary election," Preckwinkle said. "We did everything we could to contact our voters and try to get them to come to the polls, but when it comes down to it, those are choices that individuals make."
That afternoon, a mere trickle of voters were petering into Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., to cast their ballots. Won Kim observed that primaries tend to have lower turnout than general elections but said he had to do a lot of research Monday night to figure out the election's major issues and whom to vote for.
No one from either state Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II's (D-25th) campaign nor his challenger's, South Shore businessman Josef Michael Carr, contacted Kim about the election. He also did not hear from any of the congressional candidates' campaigns.
Kim said it was hard to make a decision, noting the dearth of local reporting on the state legislative campaign outside of the Herald's coverage. "It just seems really difficult to find not only information, period, but what's reliable," he said. "I don't want to go to a Facebook group, because that seems like it would be skewed in a particular way that I don't know."
He wonders if the difficulty in getting good information is limiting turnout. But nevertheless, he always votes. "The last several years, it's felt really important," Kim said.
Temple Hemphill said it was her "duty as an African American woman to vote as much as possible" and that it is important to elect state and city officials committed to "changing the course."
"I teach, and I always tell my students to pay attention to our history, so that we're not repeating negative things from the past," Hemphill said. "So many of our ancestors, Black folks, were not given the right to vote for years. So it's an honor and my duty."
But Hemphill echoed Preckwinkle, too, supposing Illinoisans used to a March primary are thrown off by the change of date. "I just think we need to get the word out," she said, adding that she planned to go home and call people to remind them that the primary elections were going on.
Tiffany Muriel was surprised at the visibly low turnout. She said everyone is focused on presidential politics while they are unaware of the power they have at a local level.
For her, that means reelecting Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, electing a new secretary of state and installing "progressive, forward-thinking" judges.
Maureen McMahon, like Kim and Muriel, was voting with the elected judiciary in mind, calling it "the bottom line for effecting outcomes in Chicago." She utilized nonprofit journalism outfit Injustice Watch's Judicial Election Guide to pick her judges.
She recalled a WBEZ story she heard that morning, "Illinois primary for governor is a battle between billionaires." Pritzker is a billionaire; the GOP frontrunner in that party's primary, state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-55th), is backed by another Illinois billionaire, Dick Uihlein, founder of Uline. The candidate Republican leaders had initially rallied behind in the gubernatorial primary, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, received support from billionaire Kenneth Griffin. (Formerly Illinois' richest man, Griffin is now decamping to his native Florida.)
McMahon does not think it is inspiring for people "to know that that's basically what the choices are going to be." She lauded Pritzker's public service through the COVID-19 pandemic and said he had her support, but noted that his primary opponent Beverly Miles, a West Side Army veteran and registered nurse, is running a shoestring campaign.
"Their relative experience is so dramatically different," McMahon said. "It doesn't feel like an even playing field."
Frances Gordon, walking west on 54th Street to Murray, said voter turnout may be low because the Board of Elections changed her polling place there, even though she lives in East Hyde Park. Voters in two East Hyde Park have been assigned Murray as their polling place.
She thought it was a mistake at first; after this election, she'll vote by mail. "Bret Harte School was so much closer to me than this, and I didn't realize they had parking here," she said.
