Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.