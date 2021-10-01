Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the longest-serving incumbent elected official from Hyde Park-Kenwood, is officially making a bid for another term in that office, stressing her leadership during the twin public health and economic crises of the past 18 months in the announcement.
A video posted to social media listed her accomplishments: $33 million in county financial relief, including for gig workers and small businesses as well as job training and rent and mortgage assistance, and $11 million in direct assistance to families.
The county's balanced budget has expanded health care access. Cook County Health has distributed 800,000 shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
The Metra Electric District has begun a pilot program to charge the same amount of money as the CTA for rides within Chicago.
