A contractor cuts a stump to near-ground level as trees are removed from the southeast corner of E. Hayes Drive and S. Cornell Drive by the Chicago Department of Transportation on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

CDOT is preparing the roadways for reconstruction as part of the Obama Presidential Center project. Motorists can expect daily off-peak closures for site preparation work on Stony Island Avenue, Hayes Drive and South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.