State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) says his new committee membership will allow him to play watchdog over lakefront erosion, a longstanding concern, as well as the proposed relocation of the General Iron scrapper to the Southeast Side.
Thanks to a rule change, the House can now conduct meetings remotely, as the Senate has since the pandemic began last spring. Voting will still be conducted in Springfield, but Tarver, at a Feb. 17 constituents' meeting, said that the sprint-style legislating that has defined the lower chamber's work during the public health emergency will be a thing of the past.
He has been appointed to the Energy and Environment Committee and said he is acutely focused on lakefront erosion, particularly the subject matter hearing, which he encouraged constituents to attend when it occurs.
Asked about the Clean Energy Jobs Act — a proposed overhaul of the state’s energy industry crafted with a focus on carbon reduction as well as social and environmental justice that at press time has 38 co-sponsors, including Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th), but not Tarver — Tarver said there is hesitancy within the Black Caucus about "huge bills" affecting entire industries without any concrete assurance that Black and Brown people will be able to participate in the reformed industries.
Both Tarver and Buckner have been keen opponents at what they call lax inclusion of Black Illinoisans in the state's legalized marijuana industry.
"I think as we address those issues with the Black and Brown caucuses, which essentially have 30, 30-plus votes in the House, I think we'll be in a better shape to move the bill," Tarver said. "But I don't see any reason why we can't get this bill called."
Tarver is also on the Civil Judiciary Committee again — he reintroduced his House Bill 1952, which would require local law enforcement agencies to expunge juvenile law enforcement records of adults who violated cannabis laws when marijuana was illegal in Illinois on Feb 16 — and he is vice chairman of the Revenue Committee.
(Buckner, who represents South Kenwood west of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park west of Ellis Avenue in Springfield, is is on the Executive, Higher Education, Criminal Judiciary and Tourism committees, the latter of which he is vice-chairing. Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) is on the Criminal Law, Environment and Conservation, Health, Human Rights, Labor, Public Safety (chair) and Revenue committees.)
Tarver said he would support Buckner's HB 257, which would establish an elected Chicago Board of Education, should it be unchanged in language from the last General Assembly. He emphasized that he does support an elected school board.
Tarver voices support for Southeast Side metal scrapper opponents
Tarver noted that the planned relocation of an industrial scrap shredder from Lincoln Park to the far Southeast Side would not be in his district. But he did say that it affects his constituents, whom he said are contacting his office continually.
He said he wanted a seat on the Energy and Environment Committee in part because of continual environmental issues on the Southeast Side.
"I'll say again, I don't think that permit should be issued for many reasons. I could start with racism, and I could end with the fact that there's a federal investigation going on right now. And I don't see any reason to rush," he said. "I know General Iron thinks there's a rush, but I don't think there's any reason to rush that permit."
Tarver said he would write to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and urge her not to permit the scrapper's relocation. And he said he would use his committee power to draw attention to the issue.
"What I can do is have individuals from those departments who license these types of projects, I can have them come down and ask them very pointed questions and try to further highlight those issues," he said. "So while I'm limited to some extent in what I can do on the legislative side, I'm committed to doing all that I can do on the legislative side."
Last week, local U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) joined with Illinois' senators and Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García (D-4th) to ask the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to review air emissions at two facilities at two other scrappers on the East Side. Sen. Tammy Duckworth's (D) spokeswoman told Block Club that she and Sen. Dick Durbin (D) hope the Chicago Department of Public Health would review the federal findings.
Southeast Side activists have been hunger-striking for weeks against the scrapper's relocation to their community. Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), who participated in a 2015 hunger strike protesting the eventually cancelled plan to close, Dyett High School, 555 E. 51st St., rallied with them last week and urged Lightfoot to heed their protest.
Meanwhile, as Tarver mentioned, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has launched an investigation into the Illinois EPA (IEPA) over whether the planned relocation unfairly discriminates against communities of color.
A complaint filed in December by a pair of local community advocacy groups accused the IEPA of unfairly discriminating against majority Latino and Black communities in the area by allowing a construction permit to be issued to General III LLC for the scrap metal recycling facility.
The complaint, filed by attorneys for the Chicago Southeast Side Coalition to Ban Petcoke and the Southeast Environmental Task Force, spurred the EPA’s External Civil Rights Compliance Office to open an investigation on Jan. 25.
The facility’s owners, General Iron Industries and RMG Investment Group, filed an application in late 2019 to relocate an existing scrap recycling facility from its current location on the North Side in Lincoln Park to a location on the Southeast Side.
The proposed new facility would be located on the bank of the Calumet River about a mile away from the Indiana border, and just a few blocks away from George Washington High School, 3535 E. 114th St., where one of the hunger strikers is a teacher. The IEPA issued a construction permit for the location on June 25.
Community members and activists are accusing state and city authorities of not doing enough to protect vulnerable communities which are already dealing with environmental issues in the area, claiming the facility’s relocation to a predominantly Latino community is a clear example of environmental racism.
A pair of explosions at the Lincoln Park General Iron facility in May prompted the city to order the facility’s temporary closure, the latest in a list of safety issues that has included fires, building code violations, and citations for noise complaints, improper storage of hazardous materials and excessive air pollution.
“If it wasn’t good enough for Lincoln Park, why is it good enough for the southeast side,” Breanna Bertacchi of United Neighbors of the 10th Ward said in a Feb. 4 news conference.
A spokesperson for the U.S. EPA said that the agency’s External Civil Rights Compliance Office will serve as a neutral fact finder in the case and will compile relevant information from all involved parties and to inform their next steps. The EPA said the Civil Rights investigation follows a directive from the Biden administration to prioritize issues of environmental justice.
According to an EPA case manual, if the parties referenced in the complaint are found in noncompliance of federal civil rights laws, the EPA will issue findings and set standards for a “voluntary compliance agreement” that must be adhered to within 50 days. If the parties remain in noncompliance after 50 days, the EPA may open an investigative hearing or refer the case to the U.S. Department of Justice.
In a Feb. 3 statement, the Illinois EPA said they “will work with U.S. EPA and involved parties in the review of the complaint.”
A spokesperson for RMG said the company felt there was insufficient evidence to open the investigation, but would cooperate with the fact-finding investigation.
Kirsininkas reported from Springfield. Capitol News Illinois reporter Grace Barbic contributed from Springfield. CNI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
