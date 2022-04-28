State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) says his constituents expect him to view and analyze legislation, which can be hundreds of pages long, before he votes.
That is not always how it works in Springfield, however, where big bills can get dropped mere days or hours before votes in the General Assembly.
That was the case with House Bill 1091, chief-sponsored by Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th), which aims to combat organized retail thefts like "smash-and-grabs" by making it easier to identify ringleaders, or “managers,” of organized retail crime rings, creating greater penalties for them than for the low-level individuals who steal from stores and may be victims of human trafficking.
The legislation also lists felony charges for people committing the crimes in concert with other groups on one or more retailers and when committing assault or intentionally damaging the property.
"For the entire public safety package that the House Democrats passed, nothing was introduced more than three days or 72 hours before we passed the bill," Tarver said.
He has long complained about this legislative practice; in 2019, he voted against the state budget, complaining that he did not have enough time to vet it before the vote.
He said he asked for a month during discussions over the public safety legislation to see the bills' language; he said he typically gets one-page summaries in return. He can read a long bill in 72 hours, but that does not give him enough time to go back to the district and consult with constituents and stakeholders about it.
Absent that, Tarver said he votes on whether or not he thinks the bill is in the best interest of the 25th district. He decided the retail theft bill was not and voted against it, alongside four other Democrats.
Tarver said he wanted to prioritize people over the victims of violent crime, especially businesses. "That's a fundamental difference between myself and some of my colleagues," he said.
He pointed out that the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, which lobbied for the bill, lobbies for Target, which took millions of dollars in tax increment financing before closing South Side stores in Chatham and Morgan Park. Tarver considers that the equivalent of a smash-and-grab.
Walgreens, too, closed a pharmacy in the 25th district, at 95th Street and Jeffrey Boulevard, which Tarver said left seniors without a place to get medications, and he said the chain declined to open the site as a COVID-19 testing center.
Tarver did not vote on another bill, HB 1103, that another member of the Legislative Black Caucus, Metro East Rep. LaToya Greenwood (D-114th) introduced. It would establish a pilot to give $100 to anyone who gives video or audio from residential security cameras to law enforcement or a state's attorney investigating a crime when the footage contributes to a criminal conviction, but it did not get a vote in the Senate.
Tarver said the legislation would exempt the footage from Freedom of Information Act requests, and he was concerned about transparency. He also expressed concern about a provision that would require the footage to be deleted because of racial profiling: if the footage is deleted, it could not be used in civil rights lawsuits.
He said he did not vote against the bill outright because Greenwood is also a member of the Legislative Black Caucus. (The retail theft bill was a massive effort on many different legislators' parts.)
"Anyone who is concerned about me not voting on certain pieces of legislation should understand that in order for me to move legislation, I oftentimes have to start with the Black Caucus, which is 22 people" he said. "So me voting specifically against their bill, just to say that I did, doesn't help me to be able to move things of importance to my district."
Tarver did, however, vote against HB 260, chief-sponsored by North Side Rep. Ann M. Williams (D-11th), which would increase the number of law enforcement cameras on DuSable Lake Shore Lake Shore Drive and preclude them from FOIA until July 1, 2023.
HB 260, if signed, would allow police to use camera footage to also investigate hijacking and forcible felonies such as murder, criminal sexual assault, robbery, burglary, arson, kidnapping and aggravated battery. Using footage to enforce “petty offenses,” such as speeding, would remain prohibited. It would also give the attorney general’s office, along with local state’s attorneys, authority to prosecute forcible felony, gunrunning and firearms offenses on camera-monitored expressways.
Greenwood introduced another bill, HB 4481, that increases the amount of law enforcement cameras on the state highway system, roads controlled by the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Toll Highway Authority, through $20 million in funding from the state’s Road Fund.
The measures amend the 2020 Expressway Camera Act, launched in response to expressway shootings, which has led to the placement of about 100 license plate-reading cameras on the Dan Ryan Expressway through a $12.5 million IDOT grant. A second phase funded by that grant would add hundreds more on other Cook County roads.
It’s a program currently focused on automatic license plate readers, which monitor a car’s rear license plate and send the information to a central location to be analyzed by software that allows law enforcement to place a vehicle at the scene of an expressway crime, according to state police.
The state police have recorded 580 freeway shootings since 2019, including 72 this year.
Tarver did not vote on Greenwood's bill.
At a February press conference in Chicago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) touted more than 20 arrests related to expressway crime due to an increased law enforcement focus. But Melaney Arnold, a state police spokeswoman, said in April that the department was unable to quantify the number of crimes solved by expressway cameras due to the number of open investigations and pending charges.
“Since installation of (automatic license plate readers) in the Chicago area, our investigators in Cook County have used ALPRs, in addition to other information and evidence, as part of every investigation,” she said in an email.
The bills received the backing of the Illinois State Police, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and broad majorities in the legislature.
While an added 6,300 miles of roadway — on top of about 230 miles under current law — would be eligible for cameras under the program, the new legislation contains no guidance for which roadways would receive them.
Civil liberties advocates and lawmakers from each party aired concerns about potential misuse of the cameras, a lack of clarity regarding how camera placements will be chosen, and that an individual would be prohibited from accessing their own camera footage via the Freedom of Information Act.
Tarver was among them. He said his votes were consistent with his belief that there needs to be more transparency: "Anytime a camera can record a constituent of mine and the constituent cannot ask for the images, that's a problem."
On the FOIA exemption, both Williams, HB 260’s House sponsor, and a state police spokeswoman said allowing the images to be subject to FOIA could prove an invasive tool if accessed for tracking purposes.
“Release of these images to non-law enforcement entities could have devastating consequences to law enforcement investigatory efforts, as well as the privacy of the driving public,” the spokeswoman said in an email.
Williams and Greenwood both said they were open to follow-up legislation potentially allowing an individual the ability to request their own video via FOIA.
(Also regarding FOIA, Tarver said he will try to move his HB 3953, an amendment to the Private College Campus Police Act that would subject their records to open inspection, during the fall veto session. Hyde Parkers have advocated for that bill, he said, in large part because the University of Chicago Police Department is not subject to FOIA.)
Republicans have stridently attacked the Democratic-backed landmark public safety reform law, the SAFE-T Act, that passed last year. Tarver defended the legislation, saying that issues that can be worked out with trailer legislation are being worked out in good faith but also noting that GOP officials and candidates are attacking tenets that have yet to go into effect.
He added that if the SAFE-T Act "is ever going to be what it's supposed to be, then the budget should reflect that." Last year's budget gave $5 million to the Illinois State Police for body cameras and $5 million more for other Illinois officers' body cameras. Tarver said if all officers are supposed to be wearing body cameras by 2025, as per the law, then the budget should be allocating more funds to that effort every year.
Tarver’s bills
HB 4126 amends the Invest in Kids Act, which governs the Invest In Kids Scholarship Tax Credit Program, which offers a 75% income tax credit to businesses and individuals that contribute to qualified scholarship granting organizations, which then give scholarships to students who attend non-public schools and technical academies in Illinois. Tarver's bill sets priority to students who got a scholarship the year before, and it also allows schools to set a top scholarship amount.
HB 4322 requires updates to real estate sellers' disclosure forms before a sale takes place. Defects would thereby be disclosed, which Tarver hopes will prevent litigation, "and that's always important, given how clogged-up the courts are," he said.
Senate Bill 1099, chief-sponsored by Senate President Don Harmon (D-39th), from the western suburbs, caps interest on loans plaintiffs who are in civil lawsuits sometimes take out for living expenses at 36%. It would require consumer disclosures, give consumers 14 business days to terminate a contract and require that they have an attorney sign off on the contract.
SB 3036 passed and would allow for life insurance policies to be used to pay child support.
There were also bills Tarver sponsored that did not pass to which he wants to return. HB 3878 passed the House on April 23 67-42 with Buckner and Rep Lamont J Robinson Jr.'s (D-5th) votes but never got a vote in the Senate. It would raise the $9 fee when recording a deed to $18, which Tarver wants to use for affordable housing projects in Illinois counties.
HB 3220 also passed the House, 69-38 on March 31, but not the Senate; it would define "good faith" for government contractors that have to make efforts to subcontract to women- and minority-owned businesses. "I'm trying to make sure that diverse businesses have an opportunity when we're spending north of $40 billion every year," Tarver said.
Buckner’s bills
Buckner did not return a request for comment about the spring session in retrospect or the bills he got passed.
Buckner's HB 1175 amends his Collegiate Athletic Association Compliance Enforcement Procedures Act, which passed last year, by allowing student-athletes to retain agents instead of certified agents. The bill also contains language around contracting between student-athletes and post-secondary institutions and mandates that student-athletes' compensation is not conditioned on athletic performance at the schools.
HB 722 amends the Public Community College Act so that if there is a vacancy on a college's board of trustees, there has to be public notice published at least 15 days before the other trustees meet to fill it.
HB 3988 creates the Task Force on Missing and Murdered Chicago Women, which will look into the systemic causes behind violence that Chicago women and girls experience, appropriate methods for tracking and collecting data on violence against them, policies and institutions such that impact violence against them and the investigation and prosecution of crimes of gender-related violence against Chicago residents, measures necessary to address and reduce violence against them, and measures to help victims and their families and communities prevent and heal from violence that occurs against them. It is to turn in a report to the governor and legislature by the end of 2024.
SB 3096, filed by southwest suburban Sen. John Connor (D-43rd), provides that the secretary of state will continue monitoring the development of digital driver's licenses and would deliver a report to the legislature about it by the end of the year.
SB 3932, filed by South Side Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr. (D-17th), amends the Missing Persons Identification Act so that the FBI will be notified if bodies are not identified within 72 hours.
The General Assembly also passed HB 4383, which would immediately ban "ghost guns," untraceable firearms typically put together by kits, in Illinois. Existing unserialized guns and gun parts would have to be serialized in six months, serial numbers would have to go on all guns manufactured with a 3D printer in a month (and on all 3D-printed guns going forward), and ghost gun serialization standards would be created.
Later in April, President Joe Biden's administration unveiled a new rule that prohibits gun companies from selling and distributing ghost guns by banning the manufacture of most ghost gun kits, classifying the kits as firearms (and thereby requiring the manufacturers to be federally licensed) and requiring the dealers and gunsmiths to serialize any existing ghost guns or merchandise before sale.
“Ghost guns pose a great threat to our communities," Buckner said in a statement. "These homemade firearms are flooding our streets and taking too many innocent lives. To be blunt, they are weapons that are used with the targeted intention that no one gets caught."
Robinson’s bills
Robinson did not return a request for comment about the spring session in retrospect or the bills he got passed.
HB 4410, the Real Estate Valuation Task Force Act, passed. If signed into law, its titular task force will look at real estate appraisals statewide and give legislators recommendations on how to ensure that there is parity in real estate evaluations. In March, Robinson said that meant homes would not be insufficiently insured and that areas would not be undervalued when it comes to property tax revenues and home resale values.
HB 4647 passed, which will require that Illinois Department of Public Health-licensed service agencies turn over worker compensation data, including demographic information about frontline workers. Robinson said that will help identify pay inequities.
HB 5549 would give $11 million to 11 Black-led organizations that do HIV-related work in Chicago, including the Brave Space Alliance, 1515 E. 52nd Place.
SB 302, chief-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-4th), from the west suburbs, amends the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Act, making it so that the governor, in consultation with the presidential library's board of governors and the Illinois Historical Society, will appoint the Illinois state historian.
Previously, the presidential library's executive director was the state historian; the bill means to separate the state historian's role from being Lincoln-centric to being more focused on the state at large, The Springfield State Journal-Register reported last year.
SB 3925, the Human Service Professional Loan Repayment Program Act filed by North Shore Sen. Laura Fine (D-9th), would provide loan repayment assistance to eligible workers in community human services agencies that contract with the state.
SB 3938, filed by Sims, cleans up language in the statutes that govern the Department of Innovation and Technology. SB 3939, which Sims also filed, requires the secretary of innovation and technology to establish a cybersecurity liaison program to advise and assist units of local government concerning cybersecurity issues and provides for state cybersecurity training for counties and municipalities.
Capitol News Illinois Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki contributed from Springfield. CNI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
